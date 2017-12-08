Drive Chart
Top seed JMU survives Weber State on last-play FG

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 08, 2017

(STATS) - The purple elephant in Bridgeforth Stadium was that James Madison hadn't trailed in the fourth quarter for even a second this season.

To have that happen for the first time in the FCS playoffs was always going to put extreme pressure on the Dukes.

Yet the No. 1 seed showed the heart of a defending national champion Friday night, rallying from behind twice in the final quarter to survive Weber State 31-28 on redshirt freshman Ethan Ratke's game-ending, 46-yard field goal in a national quarterfinal in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

"We practice that every Thursday - the two-minute drill," Ratke said. "I wasn't really thinking anything, I just trusted my holder and snapper at the line to basically do most of the work for me, and I just had to put it in."

James Madison (13-0) will take a 25-game winning streak - second-longest in FCS history - into the semifinal they will host next weekend against New Hampshire (9-4) or No. 5 seed South Dakota State (10-2), who meet in a quarterfinal on Saturday.

A mesmerized 13,490 watched an epic fourth quarter unfold in the first meeting of the two programs. They combined for 35 points in the quarter.

CAA Football champ James Madison trailed 14-10 after three quarters, went back ahead, lost the lead again and came back from a 28-20 deficit on Bryan Schor's 40-yard touchdown pass to Riley Stapleton and Trai Sharp's 2-point run with 2:08 left.

After stopping Weber State three-and-out, the Dukes got the ball back at their 31 with 1:06 left. Coach Mike Houston's squad ran eight plays on the final drive, including a pair of Schor-to-Stapleton completions, and won the game on Ratke's career-long field goal.

Weber State (11-3) had its season end with a school record for wins, but the potential biggest one escaped the Big Sky co-champ. James Madison hadn't allowed more than 14 points previously and it limited the Wildcats to only 40 offensive yards on 26 plays in the first half, but the visitors went ahead 14-10 midway through the third quarter to change the complexion of the game. Running back Kevin Smith caught an over-the-shoulder pass from Stefan Cantwell as he split two defenders near midfield and raced along the Dukes' sideline for an 81-yard touchdown.

Cantwell added another touchdown pass and a scoring run in the fourth quarter as part of his 285 yards of total offense.

Schor, often under pressure from pass rushers, was 21 of 45 for 359 yards, throwing an interception on the game's first drive to set up an easy Weber State score. Marcus Marshall had 14 carries for 128 yards and two touchdowns, while Stapleton tied his career high with eight receptions for a personal-best 189 yards.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:01
91-E.Ratke 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
44
yds
01:05
pos
28
31
Two Point Conversion 2:08
1-T.Sharp to WBS End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
28
Touchdown 2:08
17-B.Schor complete to 10-R.Stapleton. 10-R.Stapleton runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
52
yds
00:57
pos
28
26
Point After TD 3:14
47-T.Tuttle extra point is good. Penalty on JM 6-J.Moreland Offside declined.
plays
yds
pos
28
20
Touchdown 3:14
11-S.Cantwell complete to 13-D.Batchelor. 13-D.Batchelor runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
82
yds
04:30
pos
27
20
Field Goal 7:53
91-E.Ratke 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
57
yds
02:01
pos
21
20
Point After TD 10:01
47-T.Tuttle extra point is good. Penalty on JM 6-J.Moreland Offside declined.
plays
yds
pos
21
17
Touchdown 10:01
11-S.Cantwell runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
5
plays
65
yds
02:04
pos
20
17
Point After TD 12:11
91-E.Ratke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
17
Touchdown 12:11
29-M.Marshall runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
49
yds
00:30
pos
14
16
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:13
47-T.Tuttle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
10
Touchdown 7:13
11-S.Cantwell complete to 4-K.Smith. 4-K.Smith runs 81 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
83
yds
00:52
pos
13
10
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 11:49
91-E.Ratke 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
62
yds
01:49
pos
7
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 10:38
91-E.Ratke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 10:38
29-M.Marshall runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
73
yds
02:01
pos
7
6
Point After TD 12:46
47-T.Tuttle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 12:46
4-K.Smith runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
2
plays
4
yds
00:43
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 11 26
Rushing 3 12
Passing 7 13
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 4-15 8-19
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-1
Total Net Yards 329 528
Total Plays 62 89
Avg Gain 5.3 5.9
Net Yards Rushing 91 190
Rush Attempts 32 44
Avg Rush Yards 2.8 4.3
Net Yards Passing 238 338
Comp. - Att. 12-30 21-45
Yards Per Pass 7.9 7.5
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 3-21
Penalties - Yards 9-70 9-73
Touchdowns 4 3
Rushing TDs 2 2
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 9-43.8 7-39.4
Return Yards 178 114
Punts - Returns 4-5 1-24
Kickoffs - Returns 5-133 5-90
Int. - Returns 1-40 1-0
Kicking 4/4 5/6
Extra Points 4/4 2/2
Field Goals 0/0 3/4
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Weber State 11-3 7071428
James Madison 13-0 7302131
Bridgeforth Stadium Harrisonburg, VA
 238 PASS YDS 338
91 RUSH YDS 190
329 TOTAL YDS 528
Weber State
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Cantwell 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 238 2 1 122.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.4% 2978 25 7 151.9
S. Cantwell 12/30 238 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Cantwell 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 47 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
182 597 8
S. Cantwell 14 47 1 8
K. Smith 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 45 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
107 562 6
K. Smith 14 45 1 24
D. Jones 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
68 387 3
D. Jones 1 4 0 4
T. Garrett 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
129 698 6
T. Garrett 1 0 0 0
R. Shaheed 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 134 1
R. Shaheed 1 -3 0 -3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Smith 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 85 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 229 2
K. Smith 2 85 1 81
D. Batchelor 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 82 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
51 628 9
D. Batchelor 4 82 1 36
A. Vollert 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
61 773 5
A. Vollert 5 47 0 25
R. Shaheed 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 545 3
R. Shaheed 1 24 0 24
T. Satuala 33 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 122 1
T. Satuala 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Tesch 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
A. Tesch 1-0 1.0 0
J. Williams 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Williams 1-0 1.0 0
X. Harry 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
X. Harry 0-0 0.0 1
A. Lewis 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
A. Lewis 0-1 0.5 0
A. Rodriguez 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
A. Rodriguez 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. DeMaio 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 43.8 5
SEASON NO AVG IN20
60 42.3 5
J. DeMaio 8 43.8 5 67
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Shaheed 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 26.6 34 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
25 29.7 34 2
R. Shaheed 5 26.6 34 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
X. Harry 22 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 1.3 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
20 15.3 2 1
X. Harry 4 1.3 2 0
James Madison
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Schor 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
46.7% 359 1 1 116.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.4% 2871 24 12 148.7
B. Schor 21/45 359 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Marshall 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 128 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
117 617 8
M. Marshall 14 128 2 43
T. Sharp 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
155 719 4
T. Sharp 13 27 0 9
B. Schor 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
128 291 6
B. Schor 15 26 0 14
T. Woods 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
65 256 2
T. Woods 2 9 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Stapleton 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 189 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 438 3
R. Stapleton 8 189 1 40
T. Alls 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 117 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
49 652 2
T. Alls 6 117 0 37
I. Hyman 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 408 4
I. Hyman 4 29 0 11
C. Cheatham 37 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 137 4
C. Cheatham 1 14 0 14
T. Woods 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 74 1
T. Woods 1 9 0 9
M. Marshall 29 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 65 0
M. Marshall 1 1 0 1
E. Archie 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 118 1
E. Archie 0 0 0 0
D. Eldridge 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 449 4
D. Eldridge 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Robinson 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
R. Robinson 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Ratke 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/4 2/2
SEASON FG XP
11/14 24/25
E. Ratke 3/4 46 2/2 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
H. O'Kelly 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 39.4 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
51 40.9 2
H. O'Kelly 7 39.4 2 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Marshall 29 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 18.0 30 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
14 21.4 30 0
M. Marshall 5 18.0 30 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Amos 24 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
12 15.9 24 1
D. Amos 1 24.0 24 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:29 JMAD 4 0:43 2 4 TD
10:34 WBRST 31 1:28 4 -11 Punt
6:09 WBRST 44 1:29 3 9 Punt
3:25 WBRST 48 0:59 3 0 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:37 WBRST 34 2:35 8 35 Downs
6:59 WBRST 24 1:14 4 -5 Punt
4:15 WBRST 23 0:47 3 3 Punt
0:00 WBRST 30 0:00 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 WBRST 25 2:34 6 17 Punt
10:56 WBRST 37 1:33 3 8 Punt
8:05 WBRST 17 0:52 2 83 TD
5:46 WBRST 42 0:43 3 1 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:46 WBRST 6 0:00 6 23 Punt
12:05 WBRST 40 2:04 5 60 TD
7:44 WBRST 18 4:30 10 82 TD
2:08 WBRST 25 0:55 3 1 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 JMAD 25 1:15 4 71 INT
12:39 JMAD 27 2:01 6 73 TD
8:56 JMAD 28 2:40 6 3 Punt
4:33 JMAD 5 0:58 3 7 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
2:17 JMAD 19 1:49 12 62 FG
8:59 JMAD 31 1:56 5 45 Downs
5:38 JMAD 33 1:16 3 6 Punt
3:14 JMAD 7 3:07 11 73 FG Miss
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:13 JMAD 15 1:07 3 7 Punt
9:15 JMAD 19 1:01 4 20 Punt
7:08 JMAD 13 1:13 6 -4 Punt
4:56 JMAD 30 4:00 8 34 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:41 WBRST 49 0:30 2 49 TD
9:54 JMAD 15 2:01 10 61 FG
3:05 JMAD 48 0:57 4 52 TD
1:06 JMAD 31 1:05 8 39 FG
