|NH
|SDST
SDSU, Wieneke overwhelm New Hampshire to reach FCS semis
(STATS) - To some it would be ridiculous to say South Dakota State wide receiver Jake Wieneke could be overshadowed by anybody.
Yet Wieneke came along when Eastern Washington's Cooper Kupp was already on his way to setting all the big receiving records. Then with Kupp off to the NFL this year, Wieneke hasn't quite had the senior season as teammate Dallas Goedert, the tight end whom most NFL Draft analysts say will be the first selected from the FCS next spring.
But with Goedert sidelined by an ankle injury early in Saturday's quarterfinal-round playoff game against New Hampshire, Wieneke had a Kupp-like performance. Or was it just Wieneke being Wieneke as he caught two touchdowns, had the first rushing score of his career and totaled 188 yards from scrimmage in the No. 5-seeded Jackrabbits' 56-14 blowout at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings.
Speaking of being overshadowed, SDSU (11-2) has reached the semifinals for the first time, yet the national focus has been dominated by James Madison and North Dakota State this season, even though the Jackrabbits' seven-game winning streak includes a victory over NDSU. They'll get their shot at No. 1 seed and defending national champ James Madison (13-0) next Saturday.
"Got our tails beat by a pretty good football team," UNH coach Sean McDonnell said after the end of his team's 14th straight playoff appearance.
JMU will be more competitive than New Hampshire, also a CAA Football power. In the schools' first-ever meeting, the Wildcats (9-5) didn't contain the 6-foot-4, 215-pound Wieneke even after Goedert was injured while being tackled on a 19-yard catch on the first play from scrimmage. Wieneke scored on a 48-yard reverse and a 32-yard reception, which put him over 5,000 receiving yards in his career and pushed the lead to 28-0 by halftime. His final catch of a nine-reception, 140-yard performance was a 10-yard TD pass from Taryn Christion in the fourth quarter.
Wieneke became the Missouri Valley Football Conference's all-time leader in receptions (281), adding to the marks he already held in receiving yards (5,052) and touchdown receptions (58). He's moved into a tie with former New Hampshire star David Ball for second place in FCS history in TD receptions an is third in receiving yards. Kupp holds those marks as well as in career receptions.
"I just try to do my job every play and be the best that I could be every single day," Wieneke describes his role.
SDSU racked up 265 rushing yards against a surging New Hampshire defense that forced eight sacks and eight turnovers in two playoff wins. Isaac Wallace led the way with 79 yards and two touchdowns, while Christion and Mikey Daniels also scored on the ground. Christion's 238 yards of total offense pushed the junior's career total to a school-record 9,478 yards.
When UNH finally scored on Trevor Knight's 75-yard pass to Kiernan Presley to make it 35-7 in the third quarter, SDSU's Cade Johnson returned the ensuing kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown.
The win was the 148th of SDSU coach John Stiegelmeier's 21-year career. To get to 150 this season, well ...
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|25
|Rushing
|5
|12
|Passing
|11
|10
|Penalty
|3
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|6-16
|8-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|334
|451
|Total Plays
|70
|65
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|6.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|96
|265
|Rush Attempts
|32
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|6.6
|Net Yards Passing
|238
|186
|Comp. - Att.
|20-38
|13-25
|Yards Per Pass
|6.3
|7.4
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-14
|1-4
|Penalties - Yards
|10-76
|6-50
|Touchdowns
|2
|8
|Rushing TDs
|1
|5
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-38.9
|4-39.3
|Return Yards
|107
|155
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|6-107
|3-132
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-22
|Kicking
|2/2
|8/8
|Extra Points
|2/2
|8/8
|Field Goals
|0/0
|0/0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|238
|PASS YDS
|186
|
|
|96
|RUSH YDS
|265
|
|
|334
|TOTAL YDS
|451
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Gray 22 RB
|E. Gray
|16
|60
|1
|10
|
T. Knight 18 QB
|T. Knight
|7
|14
|0
|18
|
C. Lupoli 5 QB
|C. Lupoli
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
B. Gallagher 29 WR
|B. Gallagher
|4
|8
|0
|6
|
D. Chatman 42 RB
|D. Chatman
|4
|0
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Presley 83 WR
|K. Presley
|7
|133
|1
|75
|
M. Love 1 WR
|M. Love
|4
|46
|0
|35
|
N. O'Connor 82 WR
|N. O'Connor
|4
|38
|0
|15
|
N. Lorden 19 WR
|N. Lorden
|2
|18
|0
|12
|
B. Gallagher 29 WR
|B. Gallagher
|2
|15
|0
|11
|
E. Gray 22 RB
|E. Gray
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Drummond-Mayrie 4 S
|D. Drummond-Mayrie
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Lacey 40 S
|P. Lacey
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kuehl 58 LB
|J. Kuehl
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
Q. Dean 54 LB
|Q. Dean
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Perkins 9 CB
|I. Perkins
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Smith Jr. 46 CB
|P. Smith Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Sosnak 71 DT
|R. Sosnak
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Horton 91 DE
|J. Horton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Holt 72 DT
|R. Holt
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Schumacher 96 DE
|R. Schumacher
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Horn 33 S
|E. Horn
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bradshaw 60 DT
|J. Bradshaw
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Carter 99 DE
|B. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Addae 41 CB
|A. Addae
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Harper 51 LB
|S. Harper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sherlock 39 S
|M. Sherlock
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Marino 24 S
|N. Marino
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Ellman 38 K
|M. Ellman
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Pedinoff 93 K
|M. Pedinoff
|7
|38.9
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Gallagher 29 WR
|B. Gallagher
|5
|18.8
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Christion 3 QB
|T. Christion
|13/25
|190
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Wallace 35 RB
|I. Wallace
|7
|79
|2
|48
|
B. Mengarelli 44 RB
|B. Mengarelli
|9
|49
|0
|13
|
J. Wieneke 19 WR
|J. Wieneke
|1
|48
|1
|48
|
T. Christion 3 QB
|T. Christion
|13
|48
|1
|13
|
M. Daniel 26 RB
|M. Daniel
|8
|42
|1
|13
|
D. Douglas 8 QB
|D. Douglas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Wieneke 19 WR
|J. Wieneke
|9
|140
|2
|32
|
D. Goedert 86 TE
|D. Goedert
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
A. Anderson 80 WR
|A. Anderson
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
M. Lewis 11 WR
|M. Lewis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Johnson 15 WR
|C. Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Earith 90 DE
|R. Earith
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
E. Wilson 66 DL
|E. Wilson
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
Jo. Brown 9 CB
|Jo. Brown
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rozeboom 2 LB
|C. Rozeboom
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Cox 53 LB
|D. Cox
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Balster 28 S
|C. Balster
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Mosley 23 CB
|Z. Mosley
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Soulek 94 DL
|K. Soulek
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Washington 8 CB
|A. Washington
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Farina 24 S
|N. Farina
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Workman 45 LB
|J. Workman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kern 58 DE
|C. Kern
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Harris 18 DB
|M. Harris
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
A. Romenesko 17 S
|A. Romenesko
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Smenda 34 DE
|A. Smenda
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Stacker 95 DL
|T. Stacker
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Wilson 7 LB
|S. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. McGary 20 CB
|M. McGary
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Barrett 50 DT
|A. Barrett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Ward 67 DT
|X. Ward
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Christner 48 LB
|J. Christner
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Kleinschmit 31 LB
|E. Kleinschmit
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Williams 37 S
|L. Williams
|0-2
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Vinatieri 4 K
|C. Vinatieri
|0/0
|0
|8/8
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Hale 49 P
|B. Hale
|4
|39.3
|3
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Johnson 15 WR
|C. Johnson
|2
|57.5
|99
|0
|
L. Sellers 36 FB
|L. Sellers
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Lewis 11 WR
|M. Lewis
|1
|1.0
|1
|0