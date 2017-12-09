Drive Chart
NH
SDST

No Text

SDSU, Wieneke overwhelm New Hampshire to reach FCS semis

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 09, 2017

(STATS) - To some it would be ridiculous to say South Dakota State wide receiver Jake Wieneke could be overshadowed by anybody.

Yet Wieneke came along when Eastern Washington's Cooper Kupp was already on his way to setting all the big receiving records. Then with Kupp off to the NFL this year, Wieneke hasn't quite had the senior season as teammate Dallas Goedert, the tight end whom most NFL Draft analysts say will be the first selected from the FCS next spring.

But with Goedert sidelined by an ankle injury early in Saturday's quarterfinal-round playoff game against New Hampshire, Wieneke had a Kupp-like performance. Or was it just Wieneke being Wieneke as he caught two touchdowns, had the first rushing score of his career and totaled 188 yards from scrimmage in the No. 5-seeded Jackrabbits' 56-14 blowout at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings.

Speaking of being overshadowed, SDSU (11-2) has reached the semifinals for the first time, yet the national focus has been dominated by James Madison and North Dakota State this season, even though the Jackrabbits' seven-game winning streak includes a victory over NDSU. They'll get their shot at No. 1 seed and defending national champ James Madison (13-0) next Saturday.

"Got our tails beat by a pretty good football team," UNH coach Sean McDonnell said after the end of his team's 14th straight playoff appearance.

JMU will be more competitive than New Hampshire, also a CAA Football power. In the schools' first-ever meeting, the Wildcats (9-5) didn't contain the 6-foot-4, 215-pound Wieneke even after Goedert was injured while being tackled on a 19-yard catch on the first play from scrimmage. Wieneke scored on a 48-yard reverse and a 32-yard reception, which put him over 5,000 receiving yards in his career and pushed the lead to 28-0 by halftime. His final catch of a nine-reception, 140-yard performance was a 10-yard TD pass from Taryn Christion in the fourth quarter.

Wieneke became the Missouri Valley Football Conference's all-time leader in receptions (281), adding to the marks he already held in receiving yards (5,052) and touchdown receptions (58). He's moved into a tie with former New Hampshire star David Ball for second place in FCS history in TD receptions an is third in receiving yards. Kupp holds those marks as well as in career receptions.

"I just try to do my job every play and be the best that I could be every single day," Wieneke describes his role.

SDSU racked up 265 rushing yards against a surging New Hampshire defense that forced eight sacks and eight turnovers in two playoff wins. Isaac Wallace led the way with 79 yards and two touchdowns, while Christion and Mikey Daniels also scored on the ground. Christion's 238 yards of total offense pushed the junior's career total to a school-record 9,478 yards.

When UNH finally scored on Trevor Knight's 75-yard pass to Kiernan Presley to make it 35-7 in the third quarter, SDSU's Cade Johnson returned the ensuing kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown.

The win was the 148th of SDSU coach John Stiegelmeier's 21-year career. To get to 150 this season, well ...

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:48
38-M.Ellman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
56
Touchdown 6:48
22-E.Gray runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
4
plays
52
yds
01:44
pos
13
56
Point After TD 8:38
4-C.Vinatieri extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
56
Touchdown 8:38
26-M.Daniel runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
13
yds
00:06
pos
7
55
Point After TD 9:20
4-C.Vinatieri extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
49
Touchdown 9:20
3-T.Christion complete to 19-J.Wieneke. 19-J.Wieneke runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
70
yds
04:10
pos
7
48
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:02
4-C.Vinatieri extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
42
Touchdown 4:02
38-M.Ellman kicks 64 yards from NH 35. 15-C.Johnson runs 99 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
63
yds
00:15
pos
7
41
Point After TD 4:17
38-M.Ellman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
35
Touchdown 4:17
18-T.Knight complete to 83-K.Presley. 83-K.Presley runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
75
yds
00:11
pos
6
35
Point After TD 4:28
4-C.Vinatieri extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
35
Touchdown 4:28
35-I.Wallace runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
55
yds
01:50
pos
0
34
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:29
4-C.Vinatieri extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
28
Touchdown 5:29
3-T.Christion complete to 19-J.Wieneke. 19-J.Wieneke runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
55
yds
03:44
pos
0
27
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:56
4-C.Vinatieri extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 0:56
35-I.Wallace runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
85
yds
04:21
pos
0
20
Point After TD 8:36
4-C.Vinatieri extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 8:36
19-J.Wieneke runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
68
yds
01:37
pos
0
13
Point After TD 11:41
4-C.Vinatieri extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:41
3-T.Christion runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
70
yds
03:14
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 19 25
Rushing 5 12
Passing 11 10
Penalty 3 3
3rd Down Conv 6-16 8-13
4th Down Conv 0-2 1-1
Total Net Yards 334 451
Total Plays 70 65
Avg Gain 4.8 6.9
Net Yards Rushing 96 265
Rush Attempts 32 40
Avg Rush Yards 3.0 6.6
Net Yards Passing 238 186
Comp. - Att. 20-38 13-25
Yards Per Pass 6.3 7.4
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-14 1-4
Penalties - Yards 10-76 6-50
Touchdowns 2 8
Rushing TDs 1 5
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 1
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 7-38.9 4-39.3
Return Yards 107 155
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-1
Kickoffs - Returns 6-107 3-132
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-22
Kicking 2/2 8/8
Extra Points 2/2 8/8
Field Goals 0/0 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Wildcats 9-5 007714
Jackrabbits 11-2 217141456
Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium Brookings, SD
 238 PASS YDS 186
96 RUSH YDS 265
334 TOTAL YDS 451
Wildcats
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Knight 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.9% 236 1 2 109.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.8% 3433 26 10 137.0
T. Knight 18/34 236 1 2
C. Lupoli 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 16 0 0 83.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
46.4% 95 1 1 79.6
C. Lupoli 2/4 16 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Gray 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 60 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
181 650 8
E. Gray 16 60 1 10
T. Knight 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
146 162 1
T. Knight 7 14 0 18
C. Lupoli 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 11 0
C. Lupoli 1 14 0 14
B. Gallagher 29 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 130 0
B. Gallagher 4 8 0 6
D. Chatman 42 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
78 392 3
D. Chatman 4 0 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Presley 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 133 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 459 3
K. Presley 7 133 1 75
M. Love 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
70 733 3
M. Love 4 46 0 35
N. O'Connor 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
97 1396 10
N. O'Connor 4 38 0 15
N. Lorden 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 143 6
N. Lorden 2 18 0 12
B. Gallagher 29 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 43 0
B. Gallagher 2 15 0 11
E. Gray 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 135 1
E. Gray 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Drummond-Mayrie 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
D. Drummond-Mayrie 6-0 0.0 0
P. Lacey 40 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
P. Lacey 6-0 0.0 0
J. Kuehl 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
J. Kuehl 5-1 1.0 0
Q. Dean 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
Q. Dean 5-1 0.0 0
I. Perkins 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
I. Perkins 4-0 0.0 0
P. Smith Jr. 46 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
P. Smith Jr. 3-0 0.0 0
R. Sosnak 71 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Sosnak 3-0 0.0 0
J. Horton 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Horton 2-1 0.0 0
R. Holt 72 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
R. Holt 2-1 0.0 0
R. Schumacher 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Schumacher 2-0 0.0 0
E. Horn 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Horn 2-0 0.0 0
J. Bradshaw 60 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Bradshaw 2-1 0.0 0
B. Carter 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Carter 1-0 0.0 0
A. Addae 41 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Addae 1-0 0.0 0
S. Harper 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Harper 1-0 0.0 0
M. Sherlock 39 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Sherlock 0-1 0.0 0
N. Marino 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
N. Marino 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Ellman 38 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/4 18/19
M. Ellman 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Pedinoff 93 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 38.9 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
69 39.5 1
M. Pedinoff 7 38.9 1 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Gallagher 29 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 18.8 30 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 19.2 30 0
B. Gallagher 5 18.8 30 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Jackrabbits
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Christion 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52% 190 2 0 142.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 3281 33 8 155.7
T. Christion 13/25 190 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
I. Wallace 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 79 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
88 450 5
I. Wallace 7 79 2 48
B. Mengarelli 44 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 49 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
137 783 6
B. Mengarelli 9 49 0 13
J. Wieneke 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 48 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 83 1
J. Wieneke 1 48 1 48
T. Christion 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 48 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
103 515 9
T. Christion 13 48 1 13
M. Daniel 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 42 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
100 478 11
M. Daniel 8 42 1 13
D. Douglas 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -7 0
D. Douglas 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Wieneke 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 140 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
58 860 15
J. Wieneke 9 140 2 32
D. Goedert 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
67 1068 6
D. Goedert 1 19 0 19
A. Anderson 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 133 0
A. Anderson 1 19 0 19
M. Lewis 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 294 4
M. Lewis 0 0 0 0
C. Johnson 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 318 3
C. Johnson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Earith 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
R. Earith 5-1 1.0 0
E. Wilson 66 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
E. Wilson 4-0 1.0 0
Jo. Brown 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
Jo. Brown 4-0 0.0 0
C. Rozeboom 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
C. Rozeboom 3-2 0.0 0
D. Cox 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Cox 3-1 0.0 0
C. Balster 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
C. Balster 3-2 0.0 0
Z. Mosley 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
Z. Mosley 3-0 0.0 0
K. Soulek 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Soulek 2-0 0.0 0
A. Washington 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Washington 2-0 0.0 0
N. Farina 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Farina 2-0 0.0 0
J. Workman 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Workman 2-0 0.0 0
C. Kern 58 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Kern 2-0 0.0 0
M. Harris 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
M. Harris 2-1 0.0 1
A. Romenesko 17 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Romenesko 1-0 0.0 0
A. Smenda 34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Smenda 1-0 0.0 0
T. Stacker 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Stacker 1-1 0.0 0
S. Wilson 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Wilson 1-0 0.0 0
M. McGary 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. McGary 1-0 0.0 0
A. Barrett 50 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Barrett 1-0 0.0 0
X. Ward 67 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
X. Ward 1-0 0.0 0
J. Christner 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Christner 0-1 0.0 0
E. Kleinschmit 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
E. Kleinschmit 0-1 0.0 0
L. Williams 37 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 1 0.0
L. Williams 0-2 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Vinatieri 4 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 8/8
SEASON FG XP
12/13 57/61
C. Vinatieri 0/0 0 8/8 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Hale 49 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 39.3 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
44 40.0 3
B. Hale 4 39.3 3 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Johnson 15 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 57.5 99 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
28 28.8 99 1
C. Johnson 2 57.5 99 0
L. Sellers 36 FB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 12.3 17 0
L. Sellers 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Lewis 11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
13 8.5 1 0
M. Lewis 1 1.0 1 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:35 NH 18 1:15 3 8 Punt
8:31 NH 23 3:06 8 34 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:50 NH 21 0:24 7 13 Punt
10:30 NH 12 1:08 3 5 Punt
5:29 NH 25 4:50 18 79 Downs
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 NH 19 3:44 9 21 Punt
8:47 NH 20 2:21 5 6 Punt
4:28 NH 25 0:11 1 75 TD
4:02 NH 35 0:19 3 0 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:54 NH 17 0:51 7 2 INT
9:14 NH 19 0:13 3 68 INT
8:32 NH 48 1:44 4 52 TD
4:09 NH 9 3:40 8 34 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 SDST 30 3:14 6 70 TD
10:13 SDST 32 1:37 5 68 TD
5:17 SDST 15 4:21 12 85 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:10 SDST 34 1:25 3 4 Punt
9:13 SDST 45 3:44 8 55 TD
0:36 SDST 1 0:00 1 5 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:00 SDST 26 2:06 6 24 Punt
6:18 SDST 45 1:50 4 55 TD
4:17 NH 35 0:15 1 63 TD
3:35 SDST 25 2:33 8 26 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:30 SDST 19 4:10 11 81 TD
8:44 NH 13 0:06 1 13 TD
6:41 SDST 45 2:25 4 4 Punt
0:24 NH 43 0:00 1 -1
