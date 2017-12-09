Drive Chart
Stick leads ND State to FCS semis, 42-10 over Wofford

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 09, 2017

FARGO, N.D. (AP) Easton Stick threw for three first-half touchdowns and ran for another in the second half and second-seeded North Dakota State rolled to a 42-10 win over seventh-seeded Wofford in the FCS quarterfinals on Saturday.

Bruce Anderson also ran for two scores in the first half for the Bison (12-1), who plays Sam Houston State in the semifinals next weekend at home.

Stick completed 9 of 10 passes in the first half for 157 yards with touchdowns to Connor Wentz (48 yards), Seth Wilson (18 yards) and Jeff Illies (4 yards).

The Bison piled up 265 yards and held Wofford to 95 with just four first downs, two coming on fourth down conversions. The Terriers got a field goal on their initial possession and a touchdown after a fumble recovery gave them a short field.

Stick's 7-yard run accounted for the only points in the second half.

NDSU, which won five-straight titles before losing to eventual champion James Madison in the semifinals last year, piled up 261 yards on the ground and 464 yards of total offense. While the Bison were seven yards shy of their season average on the ground, they held the Terriers (10-3) to 134, 120 below their average.

Wofford ended up with eight first downs and 177 yards, going 1 of 12 on third down.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:28
36-C.Pedersen extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
42
Touchdown 2:28
12-E.Stick scrambles runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
82
yds
04:38
pos
10
41
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:54
36-C.Pedersen extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
35
Touchdown 0:54
8-B.Anderson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
62
yds
02:51
pos
10
34
Point After TD 3:50
36-C.Pedersen extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
28
Touchdown 3:50
12-E.Stick complete to 86-J.Illies. 86-J.Illies runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
3
yds
00:43
pos
10
27
Point After TD 4:49
36-C.Pedersen extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
21
Touchdown 4:49
8-B.Anderson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
67
yds
05:35
pos
10
20
Point After TD 10:31
34-L.Carter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
14
Touchdown 10:31
29-A.Stoddard runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
22
yds
03:21
pos
9
14
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:32
36-C.Pedersen extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
14
Touchdown 2:32
12-E.Stick complete to 30-S.Wilson. 30-S.Wilson runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
73
yds
02:04
pos
3
13
Point After TD 6:07
36-C.Pedersen extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 6:07
12-E.Stick complete to 87-C.Wentz. 87-C.Wentz runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
72
yds
02:49
pos
3
6
Field Goal 9:08
34-L.Carter 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
51
yds
04:12
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 8 22
Rushing 6 11
Passing 2 9
Penalty 0 2
3rd Down Conv 1-12 10-13
4th Down Conv 3-4 0-0
Total Net Yards 169 464
Total Plays 49 66
Avg Gain 3.4 7.0
Net Yards Rushing 134 261
Rush Attempts 37 49
Avg Rush Yards 3.6 5.3
Net Yards Passing 35 203
Comp. - Att. 3-12 12-17
Yards Per Pass 2.9 11.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-8 0-0
Penalties - Yards 4-30 4-35
Touchdowns 1 6
Rushing TDs 1 3
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 5-45.2 2-39.5
Return Yards 98 104
Punts - Returns 1-6 1-10
Kickoffs - Returns 5-92 3-94
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 2/2 6/7
Extra Points 1/1 6/6
Field Goals 1/1 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Wofford 10-3 370010
N. Dakota St. 12-1 14217042
FargoDome Fargo, ND
 35 PASS YDS 203
134 RUSH YDS 261
169 TOTAL YDS 464
Wofford
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Goodson 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
27.3% 43 0 0 60.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.3% 1035 4 1 126.0
B. Goodson 3/11 43 0 0
J. Newman 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.1% 167 0 2 94.9
J. Newman 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Morgan 11 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 54 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
103 640 8
B. Morgan 10 54 0 38
J. Chapman 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 50 0
J. Chapman 5 23 0 9
A. Stoddard 29 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 18 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
176 825 15
A. Stoddard 6 18 1 4
B. Goodson 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
82 285 2
B. Goodson 9 17 0 10
C. Nelson 23 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
89 371 3
C. Nelson 4 13 0 6
R. Lovelace 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
R. Lovelace 2 12 0 9
J. Newman 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 165 2
J. Newman 1 -3 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Taylor 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 349 1
R. Taylor 2 38 0 27
J. Hill 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 283 2
J. Hill 1 5 0 5
C. Gouger 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 126 0
C. Gouger 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Clemons 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
13-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
13-0 0 0.0
C. Clemons 13-0 0.0 0
M. Rivera 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
M. Rivera 9-0 0.0 0
M. Brown 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. Brown 4-0 0.0 0
T. Morris 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Morris 4-0 0.0 0
D. Wilson 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Wilson 3-0 0.0 0
M. Horton 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Horton 3-0 0.0 0
J. Tillery 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Tillery 2-0 0.0 0
M. Alstatt 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Alstatt 2-0 0.0 0
G. Massey 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Massey 1-0 0.0 0
D. Vining 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Vining 1-1 0.0 0
B. Curtis 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Curtis 1-0 0.0 0
G. Gbesee 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Gbesee 1-0 0.0 0
A. Stoddard 29 FB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Stoddard 1-0 0.0 0
J. Wilson 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Wilson 1-1 0.0 0
D. Priester 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Priester 1-0 0.0 0
D. Paschal 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Paschal 1-0 0.0 0
J. Contee 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Contee 1-0 0.0 0
T. Vaughn 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
T. Vaughn 0-2 0.0 0
R. Armstrong 91 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Armstrong 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Carter 34 P
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
11/12 41/41
L. Carter 1/1 40 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Carter 34 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 45.2 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
52 42.0 2
L. Carter 5 45.2 2 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Cleary 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 22.0 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 21.0 28 0
C. Cleary 2 22.0 28 0
J. Tillery 3 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 30.0 30 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 30.0 30 0
J. Tillery 1 30.0 30 0
N. Karas 89 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
N. Karas 1 9.0 9 0
B. Brown 33 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
B. Brown 1 9.0 9 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Lindsey 80 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 9.0 6 0
D. Lindsey 1 6.0 6 0
N. Dakota St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
E. Stick 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.8% 184 3 0 227.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.7% 2176 23 7 171.4
E. Stick 11/16 184 3 0
C. Davis 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 19 0 0 259.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.6% 146 1 0 134.5
C. Davis 1/1 19 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Brooks 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 73 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
73 638 7
T. Brooks 10 73 0 33
B. Anderson 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 62 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
199 970 8
B. Anderson 15 62 2 15
E. Stick 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 49 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
94 618 11
E. Stick 8 49 1 14
C. Davis 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 20 1
C. Davis 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Wentz 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 48 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 186 5
C. Wentz 1 48 1 48
R. Urzendowski 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 561 8
R. Urzendowski 1 44 0 44
N. Jenson 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 174 1
N. Jenson 1 22 0 22
B. Anderson 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 102 1
B. Anderson 2 21 0 19
D. Freeman 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 89 1
D. Freeman 1 14 0 14
D. Williams 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 123 0
D. Williams 1 13 0 13
J. Illies 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 266 2
J. Illies 2 11 1 7
D. Shepherd 20 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 466 0
D. Shepherd 1 9 0 9
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Board 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
C. Board 6-0 0.0 0
N. DeLuca 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
N. DeLuca 6-1 1.0 0
R. Grimsley 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
R. Grimsley 5-0 0.0 0
C. Butler 95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Butler 4-0 0.0 0
J. Cox 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Cox 3-0 0.0 0
M. Plank 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Plank 2-0 0.0 0
C. Karcz 53 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Karcz 2-0 0.0 0
J. Wimbush 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Wimbush 2-0 0.0 0
A. Steidl 63 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Steidl 2-0 0.0 0
J. Brown 38 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Brown 2-0 0.0 0
J. Allison 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Allison 1-0 0.0 0
B. Williams 69 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
D. Tuszka 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Tuszka 1-1 0.0 0
S. Jones 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Jones 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Pedersen 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 6/6
SEASON FG XP
9/14 66/69
C. Pedersen 0/1 0 6/6 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Koonce 19 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 39.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
45 39.4 0
J. Koonce 2 39.5 0 40
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Williams 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 31.3 41 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
13 22.3 41 0
D. Williams 3 31.3 41 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Grimsley 5 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 8.3 10 0
R. Grimsley 1 10.0 10 0
J. Hendricks 6 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
J. Hendricks 1 2.0 2 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:20 WOFF 32 4:12 8 46 FG
6:07 WOFF 25 1:18 3 4 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
2:25 WOFF 33 2:01 6 17 Punt
13:52 NDST 22 3:21 6 22 TD
4:44 WOFF 22 0:00 1 2 Fumble
0:50 WOFF 31 0:45 3 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 WOFF 32 3:10 5 7 Punt
8:28 WOFF 35 1:15 3 2 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
2:28 WOFF 25 2:09 8 25 Punt
9:22 WOFF 21 3:22 8 48 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 NDST 28 1:25 3 6 Punt
8:56 NDST 28 2:49 6 72 TD
4:36 NDST 27 2:04 4 73 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:49 NDST 20 0:51 3 2 Fumble
10:24 NDST 43 5:35 11 57 TD
4:33 WOFF 3 0:43 2 3 TD
3:45 WOFF 32 2:51 6 42 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:37 NDST 32 2:59 7 35 FG Miss
7:06 NDST 18 4:38 11 82 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:37 NDST 7 5:07 8 33 Punt
5:54 NDST 31 5:24 9 38
