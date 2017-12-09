|
|
|WOFF
|NDST
Stick leads ND State to FCS semis, 42-10 over Wofford
FARGO, N.D. (AP) Easton Stick threw for three first-half touchdowns and ran for another in the second half and second-seeded North Dakota State rolled to a 42-10 win over seventh-seeded Wofford in the FCS quarterfinals on Saturday.
Bruce Anderson also ran for two scores in the first half for the Bison (12-1), who plays Sam Houston State in the semifinals next weekend at home.
Stick completed 9 of 10 passes in the first half for 157 yards with touchdowns to Connor Wentz (48 yards), Seth Wilson (18 yards) and Jeff Illies (4 yards).
The Bison piled up 265 yards and held Wofford to 95 with just four first downs, two coming on fourth down conversions. The Terriers got a field goal on their initial possession and a touchdown after a fumble recovery gave them a short field.
Stick's 7-yard run accounted for the only points in the second half.
NDSU, which won five-straight titles before losing to eventual champion James Madison in the semifinals last year, piled up 261 yards on the ground and 464 yards of total offense. While the Bison were seven yards shy of their season average on the ground, they held the Terriers (10-3) to 134, 120 below their average.
Wofford ended up with eight first downs and 177 yards, going 1 of 12 on third down.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|22
|Rushing
|6
|11
|Passing
|2
|9
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|1-12
|10-13
|4th Down Conv
|3-4
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|169
|464
|Total Plays
|49
|66
|Avg Gain
|3.4
|7.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|134
|261
|Rush Attempts
|37
|49
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|5.3
|Net Yards Passing
|35
|203
|Comp. - Att.
|3-12
|12-17
|Yards Per Pass
|2.9
|11.9
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-8
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|4-30
|4-35
|Touchdowns
|1
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-45.2
|2-39.5
|Return Yards
|98
|104
|Punts - Returns
|1-6
|1-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-92
|3-94
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|2/2
|6/7
|Extra Points
|1/1
|6/6
|Field Goals
|1/1
|0/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|35
|PASS YDS
|203
|
|
|134
|RUSH YDS
|261
|
|
|169
|TOTAL YDS
|464
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Goodson 14 QB
|B. Goodson
|3/11
|43
|0
|0
|
J. Newman 8 QB
|J. Newman
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Morgan 11 RB
|B. Morgan
|10
|54
|0
|38
|
J. Chapman 25 RB
|J. Chapman
|5
|23
|0
|9
|
A. Stoddard 29 FB
|A. Stoddard
|6
|18
|1
|4
|
B. Goodson 14 QB
|B. Goodson
|9
|17
|0
|10
|
C. Nelson 23 FB
|C. Nelson
|4
|13
|0
|6
|
R. Lovelace 28 RB
|R. Lovelace
|2
|12
|0
|9
|
J. Newman 8 QB
|J. Newman
|1
|-3
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Clemons 21 LB
|C. Clemons
|13-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Rivera 31 S
|M. Rivera
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brown 90 DL
|M. Brown
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Morris 9 LB
|T. Morris
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wilson 42 LB
|D. Wilson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Horton 97 DL
|M. Horton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tillery 3 S
|J. Tillery
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Alstatt 13 S
|M. Alstatt
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Massey 26 S
|G. Massey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Vining 44 LB
|D. Vining
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Curtis 96 DL
|B. Curtis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Gbesee 15 CB
|G. Gbesee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Stoddard 29 FB
|A. Stoddard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wilson 41 LB
|J. Wilson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Priester 94 DL
|D. Priester
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Paschal 12 CB
|D. Paschal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Contee 93 DL
|J. Contee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Vaughn 92 DL
|T. Vaughn
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Armstrong 91 LB
|R. Armstrong
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Carter 34 P
|L. Carter
|1/1
|40
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Carter 34 P
|L. Carter
|5
|45.2
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Cleary 9 WR
|C. Cleary
|2
|22.0
|28
|0
|
J. Tillery 3 S
|J. Tillery
|1
|30.0
|30
|0
|
N. Karas 89 TE
|N. Karas
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|
B. Brown 33 LB
|B. Brown
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Lindsey 80 WR
|D. Lindsey
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Brooks 28 RB
|T. Brooks
|10
|73
|0
|33
|
B. Anderson 8 RB
|B. Anderson
|15
|62
|2
|15
|
E. Stick 12 QB
|E. Stick
|8
|49
|1
|14
|
C. Davis 7 QB
|C. Davis
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Wentz 87 TE
|C. Wentz
|1
|48
|1
|48
|
R. Urzendowski 16 WR
|R. Urzendowski
|1
|44
|0
|44
|
N. Jenson 85 TE
|N. Jenson
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
B. Anderson 8 RB
|B. Anderson
|2
|21
|0
|19
|
D. Freeman 83 WR
|D. Freeman
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
D. Williams 4 WR
|D. Williams
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
J. Illies 86 TE
|J. Illies
|2
|11
|1
|7
|
D. Shepherd 20 WR
|D. Shepherd
|1
|9
|0
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Board 1 LB
|C. Board
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. DeLuca 49 LB
|N. DeLuca
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
R. Grimsley 5 S
|R. Grimsley
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Butler 95 DE
|C. Butler
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cox 42 LB
|J. Cox
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Plank 44 LB
|M. Plank
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Karcz 53 DT
|C. Karcz
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wimbush 23 CB
|J. Wimbush
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Steidl 63 DT
|A. Steidl
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 38 S
|J. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Allison 21 CB
|J. Allison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Williams 69 DT
|B. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tuszka 91 DE
|D. Tuszka
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jones 94 DE
|S. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Pedersen 36 K
|C. Pedersen
|0/1
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Koonce 19 P
|J. Koonce
|2
|39.5
|0
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Williams 4 WR
|D. Williams
|3
|31.3
|41
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Grimsley 5 S
|R. Grimsley
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|
J. Hendricks 6 S
|J. Hendricks
|1
|2.0
|2
|0