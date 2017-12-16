Drive Chart
James Madison destroys SDSU with 10 turnovers, returns to FCS title game

  Dec 16, 2017
  • Dec 16, 2017

(STATS) - Whatever hype is about to surround the upcoming NCAA Division I FCS championship game, it won't be enough.

Top-ranked James Madison is headed back to Frisco, Texas, to defend its title after forcing a program-record 10 turnovers off No. 5 seed South Dakota State in a 51-16 semifinal-round demolition at Bridgeforth Stadium on Saturday.

The Dukes (14-0) set up one of the more anticipated title games Jan. 6 at Toyota Stadium against No. 2 seed North Dakota State. They ended the Bison's run of five straight national titles with a 27-17 win in last year's semis.

NDSU (13-1) beat No. 6 seed Sam Houston State 55-13 on Friday night, but the Dukes' 26th straight win was even more jaw-dropping. They tormented SDSU quarterback Taryn Christion into nine of the 10 turnovers - six interceptions and three fumbles - and sacked him five times to blow up the Jackrabbits' first semifinals appearance. Cornerback Jimmy Moreland had three interceptions and safety Jordan Brown added two picks with a fumble recovery.

"After the first turnover, it becomes a competition about how many we can get," Brown said. "Turnovers are key to the game and we go after as many as we can."

"Ten turnovers. I don't know if you're ever going to win a football game," South Dakota State coach John Stiegelmeier lamented. "That would be a miracle to win a football game."

Offensively, James Madison quarterback Bryan Schor accounted for three touchdowns in the first half and running back Marcus Marshall scored on two long runs early in the third quarter as part of a career-high 203-yard performance.

"I'd be lying if I said I came to JMU and envisioned going to Frisco twice and having the chance to win two national championships," Schor said. "It feels pretty surreal."

Oddly, coach Mike Houston's squad forced five turnovers in the first quarter yet found itself tied 7-7 with the Jackrabbits (11-3) in the second.

But the CAA champion Dukes started to take control with touchdowns on their final two possessions of the first half. Schor fired a 15-yard pass to Riley Stapleton with 8:12 left to put them ahead for good. Then after SDSU's Chase Vinatieri kicked a 37-yard field goal with 56 seconds remaining, they still managed another score.

Marshall returned the ensuing kickoff for 38 yards to the JMU 42 and Schor connected with Stapleton for 30 yards to start the Dukes' next possession. A pass interference penalty by South Dakota State aided the five-play drive before Schor forced his way into the end zone on a 1-yard run, putting JMU ahead 21-10 just before halftime.

The Dukes basically put the win away in the first 4 1/2 minutes of the third quarter as Marshall scored on 65- and 87-yard runs up the middle, extending their lead to 35-10.

"Really the thing that crushed us were the two long runs right out of the chute," Stiegelmeier said. "They ran four plays and had two touchdowns. I would say we broke down there."

Safety Raven Greene's 59-yard interception return for a touchdown in the final minute capped James Madison's 28-point third quarter.

Christion (18 of 43, 234 yards) only had eight interceptions entering the first meeting between the two teams. He managed touchdown passes to each of his top receivers, wide receiver Jake Wieneke and tight end Dallas Goedert, but almost everything else turned into a nightmare against James Madison's defense.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 14:04
3-T.Christion incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Goedert.
plays
yds
pos
16
51
Touchdown 14:04
3-T.Christion complete to 86-D.Goedert. 86-D.Goedert runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
5
yds
00:05
pos
16
51
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 0:36
91-E.Ratke extra point is no good. blocked by 28-C.Balster. to the SDS 7 downed by 94-K.Soulek
plays
yds
pos
10
51
Touchdown 0:50
3-T.Christion incomplete. Intended for 11-M.Lewis INTERCEPTED by 5-R.Greene at JM 41. 5-R.Greene runs 59 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
70
yds
02:15
pos
10
51
Field Goal 3:17
91-E.Ratke 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
8
yds
01:37
pos
10
45
Point After TD 7:14
91-E.Ratke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
42
Touchdown 7:18
20-T.Woods runs 3 yards for a touchdown
6
plays
70
yds
1:45
pos
10
41
Point After TD 10:41
91-E.Ratke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
35
Touchdown 10:41
29-M.Marshall runs 87 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
95
yds
01:17
pos
10
34
Point After TD 14:04
91-E.Ratke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
28
Touchdown 14:04
29-M.Marshall runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
70
yds
00:56
pos
10
27
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:09
91-E.Ratke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
21
Touchdown 0:09
17-B.Schor runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
73
yds
00:40
pos
10
20
Field Goal 1:02
4-C.Vinatieri 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
14
plays
70
yds
07:10
pos
10
14
Point After TD 8:12
91-E.Ratke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 8:12
17-B.Schor complete to 10-R.Stapleton. 10-R.Stapleton runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
80
yds
03:46
pos
7
13
Point After TD 11:58
4-C.Vinatieri extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 11:58
3-T.Christion complete to 19-J.Wieneke. 19-J.Wieneke runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
74
yds
00:00
pos
6
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:40
91-E.Ratke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 7:40
17-B.Schor complete to 10-R.Stapleton. 10-R.Stapleton runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
5
yds
01:07
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 25 16
Rushing 11 5
Passing 12 10
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 4-13 6-16
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 334 461
Total Plays 83 69
Avg Gain 4.0 6.7
Net Yards Rushing 120 260
Rush Attempts 35 40
Avg Rush Yards 3.4 6.5
Net Yards Passing 214 201
Comp. - Att. 19-48 20-29
Yards Per Pass 4.5 6.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 5-32 1-5
Penalties - Yards 3-25 3-32
Touchdowns 2 8
Rushing TDs 0 5
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 0 1
Turnovers 9 4
Fumbles - Lost 3-3 3-3
Int. Thrown 6 1
Punts - Avg 4-41.8 7-44.7
Return Yards 159 113
Punts - Returns 2-16 2-6
Kickoffs - Returns 4-78 1-38
Int. - Returns 1-65 6-69
Kicking 2/2 7/8
Extra Points 1/1 6/7
Field Goals 1/1 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Jackrabbits 11-3 0100616
Dukes 14-0 71430051
Bridgeforth Stadium Harrisonburg, VA
 214 PASS YDS 201
120 RUSH YDS 260
334 TOTAL YDS 461
Jackrabbits
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Christion 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
41.9% 234 2 6 75.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.2% 3515 35 14 147.6
T. Christion 18/43 234 2 6
D. Douglas 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
20% 12 0 0 40.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.1% 153 0 1 88.3
D. Douglas 1/5 12 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Mengarelli 44 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 66 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
146 849 6
B. Mengarelli 9 66 0 12
I. Wallace 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 66 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
101 516 5
I. Wallace 13 66 0 12
M. Daniel 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
101 482 11
M. Daniel 1 4 0 4
T. Christion 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 -15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
114 500 9
T. Christion 11 -15 0 27
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Wieneke 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 105 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
65 965 16
J. Wieneke 7 105 1 27
M. Lewis 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 54 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 348 4
M. Lewis 3 54 0 29
D. Goedert 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 43 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
72 1111 7
D. Goedert 5 43 1 13
I. Wallace 35 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 106 0
I. Wallace 2 22 0 11
A. Wilde 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 180 0
A. Wilde 1 14 0 14
Ja. Brown 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 222 3
Ja. Brown 1 8 0 8
C. Johnson 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 318 3
C. Johnson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Farina 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
N. Farina 7-3 0.0 0
C. Rozeboom 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 1 0.0
C. Rozeboom 7-3 0.0 1
L. Backhaus 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
L. Backhaus 6-2 0.0 0
D. Cox 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Cox 5-0 0.0 0
C. Balster 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
C. Balster 5-3 0.0 0
K. Soulek 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
K. Soulek 5-2 0.0 0
R. Earith 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Earith 3-0 0.0 0
Jo. Brown 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
Jo. Brown 3-0 0.0 0
M. Lofton 19 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Lofton 2-1 0.0 0
M. Slade 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Slade 1-0 0.0 0
Z. Mosley 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Mosley 1-0 0.0 0
S. Hildahl 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Hildahl 1-0 0.0 0
X. Ward 67 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
X. Ward 1-0 1.0 0
M. Harris 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Harris 1-0 0.0 0
L. Brown 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
N. Urbanek 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Urbanek 1-0 0.0 0
T. Stacker 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Stacker 0-1 0.0 0
M. McGary 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. McGary 0-1 0.0 0
L. Williams 37 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
L. Williams 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Vinatieri 4 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
13/14 58/62
C. Vinatieri 1/1 37 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Hale 49 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 41.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
48 40.1 1
B. Hale 4 41.8 1 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Mengarelli 44 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 23.0 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 23.0 28 0
B. Mengarelli 2 23.0 28 0
C. Johnson 15 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 16.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
30 28.0 19 2
C. Johnson 2 16.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Lewis 11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 8.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
15 8.4 20 0
M. Lewis 2 8.0 20 0
Dukes
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Schor 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72% 203 2 0 166.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.8% 3074 26 12 149.9
B. Schor 18/25 203 2 0
Co. Johnson 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 3 0 1 6.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.9% 141 1 1 118.0
Co. Johnson 2/4 3 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Marshall 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 203 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
132 820 10
M. Marshall 15 203 2 87
T. Sharp 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
159 739 4
T. Sharp 4 20 0 13
P. Agyei-Obese 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 273 1
P. Agyei-Obese 7 15 0 5
B. Schor 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 12 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
132 303 7
B. Schor 4 12 1 6
T. Woods 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 9 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
68 265 4
T. Woods 3 9 2 3
T. Alls 7 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
T. Alls 1 4 0 4
Co. Johnson 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 25 0
Co. Johnson 3 2 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Eldridge 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 75 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
41 524 4
D. Eldridge 5 75 0 31
R. Stapleton 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 70 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 508 5
R. Stapleton 5 70 2 30
T. Alls 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
53 681 2
T. Alls 4 29 0 22
T. Woods 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 97 1
T. Woods 3 23 0 19
T. Sharp 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 91 2
T. Sharp 1 6 0 6
E. Archie 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 121 1
E. Archie 2 3 0 2
I. Hyman 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 408 4
I. Hyman 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Robinson 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-0 0 1.0
R. Robinson 11-0 1.0 0
Jo. Brown 44 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 2 0.0
Jo. Brown 7-1 0.0 2
B. Hereford 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
B. Hereford 5-1 0.0 0
R. Greene 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 1 0.0
R. Greene 4-2 0.0 1
D. Carter 47 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 2.0
D. Carter 4-0 2.0 0
S. Robinson 74 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Robinson 3-0 0.0 0
J. Bethea 34 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Bethea 3-0 0.0 0
A. Ankrah 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
A. Ankrah 2-1 1.0 0
K. Hawkins 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Hawkins 2-1 0.0 0
J. Moreland 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 3 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 3 0.5
J. Moreland 1-2 0.5 3
C. Urquhart 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
C. Urquhart 1-1 0.5 0
G. Little 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Little 1-0 0.0 0
L. Word 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Word 1-0 0.0 0
T. Carroll 35 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Carroll 1-0 0.0 0
B. Maginley 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Maginley 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Ratke 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 6/7
SEASON FG XP
12/15 30/32
E. Ratke 1/1 24 6/7 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
H. O'Kelly 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 44.7 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
58 41.4 3
H. O'Kelly 7 44.7 3 66
J. McBride 57 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 32.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
11 41.5 1
J. McBride 1 32.0 1 32
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Marshall 29 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 38.0 38 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
15 22.5 38 0
M. Marshall 1 38.0 38 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Amos 24 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 3.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
14 14.1 5 1
D. Amos 2 3.0 5 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SDST 25 3:00 8 54 Fumble
9:04 SDST 20 0:09 3 75 Fumble
7:40 SDST 25 1:49 4 0 INT
4:25 SDST 23 1:31 6 19 Fumble
1:58 SDST 39 0:00 1 61 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:28 SDST 26 0:00 8 74 TD
8:12 SDST 25 7:10 14 55 FG
0:06 SDST 35 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:58 SDST 30 1:52 5 25 Punt
10:37 SDST 20 1:13 3 8 Punt
7:07 SDST 28 2:03 4 -12 Fumble
3:05 SDST 28 2:15 6 70 INT
0:36 SDST 25 0:00 1 30 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:09 JMAD 5 0:05 1 5 TD
12:03 SDST 10 1:11 9 7 INT
8:23 JMAD 45 1:01 5 -35 INT
4:52 SDST 6 0:28 4 -1 Punt
2:43 SDST 19 0:35 4 7 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:50 JMAD 21 2:38 6 34 Punt
8:47 SDST 5 1:07 3 5 TD
5:42 JMAD 25 1:09 3 5 Punt
2:45 JMAD 42 0:42 3 19 Fumble
1:51 JMAD 11 1:14 5 16 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:58 JMAD 25 3:46 12 80 TD
0:49 JMAD 42 0:40 6 58 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 JMAD 30 0:56 2 70 TD
11:58 JMAD 5 1:17 3 95 TD
9:14 JMAD 30 2:00 7 70 TD
4:54 SDST 16 1:37 3 12 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:29 SDST 45 0:00 3 40 INT
14:02 JMAD 40 1:51 3 9 Punt
10:39 JMAD 17 2:00 3 9 Punt
7:18 JMAD 20 2:12 3 8 Punt
4:17 SDST 48 1:25 3 -3 Punt
1:57 JMAD 43 1:21 3 -4
