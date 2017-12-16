|
|
|SDST
|JMAD
James Madison destroys SDSU with 10 turnovers, returns to FCS title game
(STATS) - Whatever hype is about to surround the upcoming NCAA Division I FCS championship game, it won't be enough.
Top-ranked James Madison is headed back to Frisco, Texas, to defend its title after forcing a program-record 10 turnovers off No. 5 seed South Dakota State in a 51-16 semifinal-round demolition at Bridgeforth Stadium on Saturday.
The Dukes (14-0) set up one of the more anticipated title games Jan. 6 at Toyota Stadium against No. 2 seed North Dakota State. They ended the Bison's run of five straight national titles with a 27-17 win in last year's semis.
NDSU (13-1) beat No. 6 seed Sam Houston State 55-13 on Friday night, but the Dukes' 26th straight win was even more jaw-dropping. They tormented SDSU quarterback Taryn Christion into nine of the 10 turnovers - six interceptions and three fumbles - and sacked him five times to blow up the Jackrabbits' first semifinals appearance. Cornerback Jimmy Moreland had three interceptions and safety Jordan Brown added two picks with a fumble recovery.
"After the first turnover, it becomes a competition about how many we can get," Brown said. "Turnovers are key to the game and we go after as many as we can."
"Ten turnovers. I don't know if you're ever going to win a football game," South Dakota State coach John Stiegelmeier lamented. "That would be a miracle to win a football game."
Offensively, James Madison quarterback Bryan Schor accounted for three touchdowns in the first half and running back Marcus Marshall scored on two long runs early in the third quarter as part of a career-high 203-yard performance.
"I'd be lying if I said I came to JMU and envisioned going to Frisco twice and having the chance to win two national championships," Schor said. "It feels pretty surreal."
Oddly, coach Mike Houston's squad forced five turnovers in the first quarter yet found itself tied 7-7 with the Jackrabbits (11-3) in the second.
But the CAA champion Dukes started to take control with touchdowns on their final two possessions of the first half. Schor fired a 15-yard pass to Riley Stapleton with 8:12 left to put them ahead for good. Then after SDSU's Chase Vinatieri kicked a 37-yard field goal with 56 seconds remaining, they still managed another score.
Marshall returned the ensuing kickoff for 38 yards to the JMU 42 and Schor connected with Stapleton for 30 yards to start the Dukes' next possession. A pass interference penalty by South Dakota State aided the five-play drive before Schor forced his way into the end zone on a 1-yard run, putting JMU ahead 21-10 just before halftime.
The Dukes basically put the win away in the first 4 1/2 minutes of the third quarter as Marshall scored on 65- and 87-yard runs up the middle, extending their lead to 35-10.
"Really the thing that crushed us were the two long runs right out of the chute," Stiegelmeier said. "They ran four plays and had two touchdowns. I would say we broke down there."
Safety Raven Greene's 59-yard interception return for a touchdown in the final minute capped James Madison's 28-point third quarter.
Christion (18 of 43, 234 yards) only had eight interceptions entering the first meeting between the two teams. He managed touchdown passes to each of his top receivers, wide receiver Jake Wieneke and tight end Dallas Goedert, but almost everything else turned into a nightmare against James Madison's defense.
Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|16
|Rushing
|11
|5
|Passing
|12
|10
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|6-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|334
|461
|Total Plays
|83
|69
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|120
|260
|Rush Attempts
|35
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|6.5
|Net Yards Passing
|214
|201
|Comp. - Att.
|19-48
|20-29
|Yards Per Pass
|4.5
|6.9
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|5-32
|1-5
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|3-32
|Touchdowns
|2
|8
|Rushing TDs
|0
|5
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|9
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-3
|3-3
|Int. Thrown
|6
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-41.8
|7-44.7
|Return Yards
|159
|113
|Punts - Returns
|2-16
|2-6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-78
|1-38
|Int. - Returns
|1-65
|6-69
|Kicking
|2/2
|7/8
|Extra Points
|1/1
|6/7
|Field Goals
|1/1
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|214
|PASS YDS
|201
|
|
|120
|RUSH YDS
|260
|
|
|334
|TOTAL YDS
|461
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Christion 3 QB
|T. Christion
|18/43
|234
|2
|6
|
D. Douglas 8 QB
|D. Douglas
|1/5
|12
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Mengarelli 44 RB
|B. Mengarelli
|9
|66
|0
|12
|
I. Wallace 35 RB
|I. Wallace
|13
|66
|0
|12
|
M. Daniel 26 RB
|M. Daniel
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Christion 3 QB
|T. Christion
|11
|-15
|0
|27
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Wieneke 19 WR
|J. Wieneke
|7
|105
|1
|27
|
M. Lewis 11 WR
|M. Lewis
|3
|54
|0
|29
|
D. Goedert 86 TE
|D. Goedert
|5
|43
|1
|13
|
I. Wallace 35 RB
|I. Wallace
|2
|22
|0
|11
|
A. Wilde 10 WR
|A. Wilde
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
Ja. Brown 1 WR
|Ja. Brown
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Johnson 15 WR
|C. Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Farina 24 S
|N. Farina
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rozeboom 2 LB
|C. Rozeboom
|7-3
|0.0
|1
|
L. Backhaus 12 LB
|L. Backhaus
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Cox 53 LB
|D. Cox
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Balster 28 S
|C. Balster
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Soulek 94 DL
|K. Soulek
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Earith 90 DE
|R. Earith
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Jo. Brown 9 CB
|Jo. Brown
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lofton 19 CB
|M. Lofton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Slade 6 S
|M. Slade
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Mosley 23 CB
|Z. Mosley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Hildahl 96 DL
|S. Hildahl
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Ward 67 DT
|X. Ward
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Harris 18 DB
|M. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Brown 47 LB
|L. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Urbanek 13 LB
|N. Urbanek
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Stacker 95 DL
|T. Stacker
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. McGary 20 CB
|M. McGary
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Williams 37 S
|L. Williams
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Vinatieri 4 K
|C. Vinatieri
|1/1
|37
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Hale 49 P
|B. Hale
|4
|41.8
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Mengarelli 44 RB
|B. Mengarelli
|2
|23.0
|28
|0
|
C. Johnson 15 WR
|C. Johnson
|2
|16.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Lewis 11 WR
|M. Lewis
|2
|8.0
|20
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Schor 17 QB
|B. Schor
|18/25
|203
|2
|0
|
Co. Johnson 12 QB
|Co. Johnson
|2/4
|3
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Marshall 29 RB
|M. Marshall
|15
|203
|2
|87
|
T. Sharp 1 RB
|T. Sharp
|4
|20
|0
|13
|
P. Agyei-Obese 31 RB
|P. Agyei-Obese
|7
|15
|0
|5
|
B. Schor 17 QB
|B. Schor
|4
|12
|1
|6
|
T. Woods 20 RB
|T. Woods
|3
|9
|2
|3
|
T. Alls 7 WR
|T. Alls
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
Co. Johnson 12 QB
|Co. Johnson
|3
|2
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Eldridge 19 WR
|D. Eldridge
|5
|75
|0
|31
|
R. Stapleton 10 WR
|R. Stapleton
|5
|70
|2
|30
|
T. Alls 7 WR
|T. Alls
|4
|29
|0
|22
|
T. Woods 20 RB
|T. Woods
|3
|23
|0
|19
|
T. Sharp 1 RB
|T. Sharp
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
E. Archie 85 WR
|E. Archie
|2
|3
|0
|2
|
I. Hyman 13 WR
|I. Hyman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Robinson 22 CB
|R. Robinson
|11-0
|1.0
|0
|
Jo. Brown 44 S
|Jo. Brown
|7-1
|0.0
|2
|
B. Hereford 49 LB
|B. Hereford
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Greene 5 S
|R. Greene
|4-2
|0.0
|1
|
D. Carter 47 DL
|D. Carter
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|
S. Robinson 74 DL
|S. Robinson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bethea 34 CB
|J. Bethea
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ankrah 93 DL
|A. Ankrah
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Hawkins 9 LB
|K. Hawkins
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moreland 6 CB
|J. Moreland
|1-2
|0.5
|3
|
C. Urquhart 94 DL
|C. Urquhart
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
G. Little 3 LB
|G. Little
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Word 52 LB
|L. Word
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Carroll 35 CB
|T. Carroll
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Maginley 11 LB
|B. Maginley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Ratke 91 K
|E. Ratke
|1/1
|24
|6/7
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. O'Kelly 98 P
|H. O'Kelly
|7
|44.7
|3
|66
|
J. McBride 57 K
|J. McBride
|1
|32.0
|1
|32
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Marshall 29 RB
|M. Marshall
|1
|38.0
|38
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Amos 24 S
|D. Amos
|2
|3.0
|5
|0
