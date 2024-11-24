big-ten-logo-confetti-field-g.png
Getty Images

A huge part of the 2024 college football season has been the full-schedule debut of the Big Ten on CBS as the conference moved into the iconic broadcast spot at 3:30 p.m. ET at a time when the league has, literally, never been bigger. In total, the CBS Sports college football schedule included five different doubleheaders and three prime-time games, the last of which will be CBS's inaugural broadcast of the Big Ten Championship Game on Dec. 7 at 8 p.m from Indianapolis.

As the season reaches its conclusion, we now turn our attention to the Big Ten action on the Black Friday slate as Minnesota battles Wisconsin while you feast on those Thanksgiving leftovers. Then, to close the regular season on Saturday, Nov. 30, a rivalry staple makes its way to CBS as Notre Dame heads west to take on USC. With the win, the Fighting Irish would lock up its berth in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff.

2024 Big Ten on CBS schedule

DateTime (ET)Game

Sat., Aug. 31

3:30 p.m.
7:30 p.m.

Akron at Ohio State
UCLA at Hawaii

Sat., Sept. 7

3:30 p.m.

Iowa State at Iowa 

Sat., Sept. 14

3:30 p.m.
7:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Purdue
Colorado at Colorado State 

Sat., Sept. 21 

3:30 p.m.

USC at Michigan 

Sat., Sept. 28

3:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at USC

Sat., Oct. 5

12 p.m.
3:30 p.m.

Navy at Air Force
Iowa at Ohio State

Sat., Oct. 12

3:30 p.m.

Penn State at USC

Sat., Oct. 19

3:30 p.m.

Michigan at Illinois

Sat., Oct. 26

3:30 p.m.

Illinois at Oregon 

Sat., Nov. 2

12 p.m.
3:30 p.m.

Air Force at Army
Oregon at Michigan

Sat., Nov. 9

3:30 p.m. 

Michigan at Indiana

Sat., Nov. 16

3:30 p.m.

Penn State at Purdue

Sat., Nov. 23

3:30 p.m. 

Penn State at Minnesota

Fri., Nov. 29

12 p.m.
4 p.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin
Stanford at San Jose State

Sat., Nov. 30

3:30 p.m. 

Notre Dame at USC

Sat., Dec. 7

8 p.m.

Big Ten Championship

Sat., Dec. 14

12 p.m.

Army-Navy Game

Fri., Dec. 30

2 p.m.

Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl 