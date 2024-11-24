A huge part of the 2024 college football season has been the full-schedule debut of the Big Ten on CBS as the conference moved into the iconic broadcast spot at 3:30 p.m. ET at a time when the league has, literally, never been bigger. In total, the CBS Sports college football schedule included five different doubleheaders and three prime-time games, the last of which will be CBS's inaugural broadcast of the Big Ten Championship Game on Dec. 7 at 8 p.m from Indianapolis.
As the season reaches its conclusion, we now turn our attention to the Big Ten action on the Black Friday slate as Minnesota battles Wisconsin while you feast on those Thanksgiving leftovers. Then, to close the regular season on Saturday, Nov. 30, a rivalry staple makes its way to CBS as Notre Dame heads west to take on USC. With the win, the Fighting Irish would lock up its berth in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff.
2024 Big Ten on CBS schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
Sat., Aug. 31
3:30 p.m.
Akron at Ohio State
Sat., Sept. 7
3:30 p.m.
Iowa State at Iowa
Sat., Sept. 14
3:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Purdue
Sat., Sept. 21
3:30 p.m.
USC at Michigan
Sat., Sept. 28
3:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at USC
Sat., Oct. 5
12 p.m.
Navy at Air Force
Sat., Oct. 12
3:30 p.m.
Penn State at USC
Sat., Oct. 19
3:30 p.m.
Michigan at Illinois
Sat., Oct. 26
3:30 p.m.
Illinois at Oregon
Sat., Nov. 2
12 p.m.
Air Force at Army
Sat., Nov. 9
3:30 p.m.
Michigan at Indiana
Sat., Nov. 16
3:30 p.m.
Penn State at Purdue
Sat., Nov. 23
3:30 p.m.
Penn State at Minnesota
Fri., Nov. 29
12 p.m.
Minnesota at Wisconsin
Sat., Nov. 30
3:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at USC
Sat., Dec. 7
8 p.m.
Big Ten Championship
Sat., Dec. 14
12 p.m.
Army-Navy Game
Fri., Dec. 30
2 p.m.
Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl