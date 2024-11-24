A huge part of the 2024 college football season has been the full-schedule debut of the Big Ten on CBS as the conference moved into the iconic broadcast spot at 3:30 p.m. ET at a time when the league has, literally, never been bigger. In total, the CBS Sports college football schedule included five different doubleheaders and three prime-time games, the last of which will be CBS's inaugural broadcast of the Big Ten Championship Game on Dec. 7 at 8 p.m from Indianapolis.

As the season reaches its conclusion, we now turn our attention to the Big Ten action on the Black Friday slate as Minnesota battles Wisconsin while you feast on those Thanksgiving leftovers. Then, to close the regular season on Saturday, Nov. 30, a rivalry staple makes its way to CBS as Notre Dame heads west to take on USC. With the win, the Fighting Irish would lock up its berth in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff.

2024 Big Ten on CBS schedule