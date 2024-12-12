Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is entering the 2025 NFL Draft, he announced via social media. McMillan, who is forgoing his final year of collegiate eligibility, is widely regarded as the top true wide receiver prospect in the draft process.

"The University of Arizona has provided me with the platform to grow and chase my dreams," McMillan wrote in his announcement. "It has shaped me not just as a player, but as a person. I'll be forever grateful for the loyalty, the opportunities, and everything this University has given me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

McMillan made a splash in 2022 when he committed Arizona as the No. 4 wide receiver and No. 37 prospect nationally in his class. He is still the highest-ranked high school player to ever sign with the Wildcats in the 247Sports era.

It didn't take him long to live up to his lofty recruiting pedigree. He put up a team-leading 702 yards and eight touchdowns receiving as a freshman. A year later, he became the focal point of Arizona's offense with a career-high 90 catches for 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns.

McMillan earned first-team CBS Sports All-American honors in 2024 after hauling in 84 passes for 1,319 yards -- third in the FBS -- and eight touchdowns.

McMillan's draft stock

The 6-foot-5 McMillan projects as an outside receiver at the next level. He's a strong route runner that can use his sizable frame to win more often than not on jump balls. He also has great hands and after-the-catch ability. McMillan is projected to be a top-10 pick in the NFL Draft. There have only been four wide receivers that are 6-5 or taller selected in the top 10 in the past 60 years.

In his most recent mock draft, CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso projected McMillan to the Carolina Panthers with the No. 4 overall pick.

"McMillan would be the ideal boundary, back-shoulder, rebounder type with plus YAC skills to provide to Bryce Young at the start of his third professional season." Trapasso wrote.

What it means for Arizona

McMillan has been a mainstay in Arizona's offense since he stepped foot on campus, so it's going to be difficult for the Wildcats to replace him. He was also the only player on Arizona's roster with at least 500 yards receiving in 2024.

Redshirt sophomore Chris Hunter, who emerged as a strong No. 2 option and flashed his versatility down the stretch, can come back if he wants to. He finished the 2024 season with 323 yards and three touchdowns. The Wildcats also have former junior college prospect Jeremiah Patterson to lean on moving forward.

Incoming freshman Isaiah Mizell, a three-star prospect and the highest-ranked recruit to sign with Arizona during the 2025 early signing period, will have every opportunity to earn early playing time. The Wildcats will almost certainly turn to the transfer portal for help, as well.