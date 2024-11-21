Colorado star Travis Hunter said during a Zoom call Thursday that he is "definitely" entering the 2025 NFL Draft after his junior season wraps up. Hunter, who starts at both wide receiver and cornerback for the No. 16 Buffaloes, also noted that he plans on playing both positions at the professional level.

The decision isn't surprising, though this is the first time that Hunter has publicly commented on his future plans. All four of CBS Sports' draft experts project Hunter going off the board with the No. 1 overall pick in their most recent NFL mock drafts.

Hunter has worked his way into the forefront of the Heisman Trophy conversation while helping lead Colorado to an 8-2 record and a spot near the top of the Big 12 conference standings as the regular season nears its finish. As a wide receiver, he has 74 catches for 911 yards and nine touchdowns, which is tied to lead the Big 12.

He also has 23 total tackles (one for a loss), one forced fumble, three interceptions and eight pass breakups as a cornerback. Playing both ways in the NFL is rare -- especially since it means that Hunter averages well over 100 snaps per game -- but Hunter is no stranger to making history.

Hunter began his journey under coach Deion Sanders in 2022 when he signed with Jacksonville State as the No. 1 overall player in his recruiting class. He was the first five-star prospect to ever sign with an FCS program. Hunter followed Sanders to Colorado a year later and won the 2023 Paul Hornung Award as the nation's most versatile player.