The Appalachian State Mountaineers will visit the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers for a Sun Belt Conference showdown on Thursday night. Coastal Carolina is 4-4 on the season and 1-3 in conference play while Appalachian State is 4-4 overall and 2-3 in the league. Coastal Carolina has won the last two meetings between the programs, including a 27-24 victory last season. But App State is 7-3 all-time against Coastal Carolina and each of their previous three head-to-head matchups have been one-score contests.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C. The Mountaineers are 1-point favorites in the latest Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State odds, according to the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 62.5 points.

Here are several college football betting lines for the App. State vs. Coastal Carolina game:

Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina spread: App. State -1

Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina over/under: 62.5 points

Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina money line: App State -113, Coastal Carolina -108

Why Appalachian State can cover

The Mountaineers have won back-to-back games following a three-game losing streak and are coming off a 28-20 victory over Old Dominion on Saturday. Scoring hasn't been a problem for App. State lately with the Mountaineers averaging 30.5 points per game over their last four contests. Senior quarterback Joey Aguilar threw for four touchdowns against Old Dominion and he has 10 touchdown passes over the previous three games for one of the most pass-heavy offenses in the nation. App. State averaged 38.1 pass attempts per game, the 17th-most in college football.

Senior wide receiver Kaedin Robinson has been close to unguardable this season. The 6-foot-2 wideout has at least 85 receiving yards in six of eight games this season and had four receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown last week. Dalton Stroman, at 6-foot-4, has used his size to his advantage inside the red zone as he leads the team with five receiving touchdowns. Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina has lost three straight games and has allowed at least 34 points in all three contests.

Why Coastal Carolina can cover

The Chanticleers opened the season with three straight victories and went 4-1 over their first five games before their current three-game losing streak. Coastal Carolina is coming off four straight winning seasons though, including going 25-7 in the Sun Belt Conference. The Chanticleers have already lost more conference games this season than they did in any of those four previous seasons, but two of their three conference losses came on the road and they are 2-0 ATS as a home favorite this season.

Coastal Carolina has defeated Appalachian State in back-to-back years and in three of the last four meetings. Running back Braydon Bennett had 127 yards from scrimmage, including a touchdown run, in Coastal Carolina's 27-24 win over App. State last season. Bennett leads the team with 391 rushing yards and he has at least one touchdown in five of his six games this season. He's averaging 6.5 yards per carry this year and figures to play a key role on Thursday against an App. State defense allowing 204.6 rushing yards per game, which ranks 116th in college football.

