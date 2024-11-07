Neither the Appalachian State Mountaineers nor the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers have lived up to previous standards of success this season. Appalachian State finished second in the Sun Belt Conference East last season with Coastal Carolina coming in third with both teams finishing with winning records yet again in Sun Belt Conference play. But when Coastal Carolina hosts Appalachian State on Thursday night, both teams will be looking to just get above .500. Appalachian State sits at 4-4 overall and 2-3 in the conference, while Coastal Carolina is also 4-4 overall and 1-3 in the league.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C. The Mountaineers are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 62.5 points. Before entering any Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

The model has set its sights on Coastal Carolina vs. App State. Here are several college football betting lines for the App. State vs. Coastal Carolina game:

Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina spread: App. State -1.5

Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina over/under: 62.5 points

Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina money line: App State -116, Coastal Carolina -105

Why Appalachian State can cover

The Mountaineers have won seven of 10 all-time meetings between the two schools, including a 6-1 record on the road against Coastal Carolina. Appalachian State defeated Coastal Carolina, 30-27, in 2021 in Conway, S.C. The Mountaineers are playing some of their best football of the season, coming off their first back-to-back victories of the year. Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina has lost three straight while allowing 37 points per game over that span, including at least 34 points in all three contests.

Senior quarterback Joey Aguilar is carrying over his success from starting for App State last season. After throwing for 3,757 yards and 33 touchdowns with 10 interceptions last year, Aguilar has 2,270 yards with 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this year. He has 10 touchdown passes over his previous three games and Kaedin Robinson has been a strong WR1 this season with at least 85 receiving yards in six of eight games.

Why Coastal Carolina can cover

The Chanticleers opened the season with three straight victories and went 4-1 over their first five games before their current three-game losing streak. Coastal Carolina is coming off four straight winning seasons though, including going 25-7 in the Sun Belt Conference. The Chanticleers have already lost more conference games this season than they did in any of those four previous seasons, but two of their three conference losses came on the road and they are 2-0 ATS as a home favorite this season.

Coastal Carolina has defeated Appalachian State in back-to-back years and in three of the last four meetings. Running back Braydon Bennett had 127 yards from scrimmage, including a touchdown run, in Coastal Carolina's 27-24 win over App. State last season. Bennett leads the team with 391 rushing yards and he has at least one touchdown in five of his six games this season. He's averaging 6.5 yards per carry this year and figures to play a key role on Thursday against an App. State defense allowing 204.6 rushing yards per game, which ranks 116th in college football.

How to make App State vs. Coastal Carolina picks

The model has simulated Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over the total.

The advanced computer model has analyzed Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina.