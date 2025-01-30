Arch Manning's famous bloodlines, and his connection to them amid an ascent to Texas' starting quarterback for the 2025 season, have made him one of college football's true draws. But it's also created what the No. 1 overall recruit in the Class of 2023 describes as "undeserved attention" based on his production so far.

Manning had his pick of destinations coming out of high school, and he's been developed by the Longhorns for this moment.

"Hopefully, it gets more deserving in the next few months," Manning told ESPN in a wide-ranging interview. "I don't think I've done enough yet to be taking a lot of pictures at restaurants and signing autographs, but maybe that'll come eventually."

Manning spent the past two seasons backing up Quinn Ewers, who is headed for the 2025 NFL Draft. As a redshirt freshman, Manning started two games and appeared in 10 overall. He threw for 939 yards, rushed for 108 yards and scored 13 touchdowns to only two interceptions.

But he is the third generation of famous quarterbacks in his family. While his uncles, Peyton and Eli, were in closer memory, Arch believes that his game models his grandfather (and namesake).

"I think probably like my grandfather," Manning said. "He could run around, make plays, use a little more of his athleticism, but I like to take bits and pieces of everyone's."

Archie was a revolutionary quarterback for Ole Miss from 1968-70, earning SEC Player of the Year. His number was retired by the program, and he was later inducted into the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame. As a college quarterback, he threw for 4,753 yards and ran for 823 yards. Manning has already flexed a similar dual-threat ability. However, Manning also pointed to aspects that he took from his uncles.

Of Peyton: "His preparation, his accuracy, the way he leads other guys and gets the best out of his teammates."

Of Eli: "I really like how Eli, nothing really fazed him. He was up in New York with the media and they'd have good years or bad years, he stayed level-headed. He would throw for 400 yards or four interceptions and you couldn't tell the difference. I really respected that."

Manning revealed he reached out to Peyton last year about two-minute drills; his uncle responded with a 10-minute voice memo deep in details. Eli told Arch it was good to be yelled at by the coaching staff in front of his teammates. When the quarterback is accountable, everyone on the team is more accountable.

Arch is set to take the reins of a Texas program that reached the national semifinals in back-to-back seasons, the only program to achieve that goal each of the past two years. The Longhorns have not won a national championship since 2005.