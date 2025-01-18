Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, shut down rumors that the longtime coach could be interested in vacant NFL openings with a post on social media earlier this week. Hudson wrote on Instagram that they're "overtly committed" to the program amid rumors that multiple NFL teams have inquired about Belichick making the jump back to the NFL.

Earlier this week, CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones reported that there isn't a signed contract between Belichick and the school. Belichick signed a term sheet proposal with North Carolina last month and shot down rumors of bolting back to the NFL shortly after signing.

Belichick's contract includes a $10 million buyout if he leaves North Carolina before June 1. However, the buyout drops to $1 million if he departs for another job after that date.

"I didn't come here to leave," Belichick said in his introductory press conference last month.

The eight-time Super Bowl-winning coach brings NFL pedigree to Chapel Hill. North Carolina has only reached the double-digit win mark once (2015) this century and is coming off a 6-7 campaign in the final year of the Mack Brown era. Belichick was hired to replace Brown after the school fired the legendary coach after going 113-79-1 across two different stints at UNC.