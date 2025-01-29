Illinois coach Bret Bielema took aim at former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh in a series of tweets amid reported pushback by UM against the NCAA in its alleged sign-stealing investigation. In particular, Bielema used old videos of Harbaugh speaking about integrity and telling the truth to make his point.

In one video, Harbaugh -- who left Michigan after winning the national championship to coach the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers -- is quoted as saying "Tell the truth. Always. If you lie ... It's over."

Bielema posted the video with several laughing emojis before taking a more targeted shot at Harbaugh video in which the coach states "If you cheat to win, you've already lost."

"Really…. Why did you leave? Was looking forward to playing but understand why you ran to the NFL," Bielema tweeted in response. "See you in the future and can't wait."

Under Harbaugh, the Wolverines were accused of systematically stealing signs from opponents on their way to a national championship in 2023, which led to Harbaugh being issued a four-year show-cause penalty among other Level I charges against the program.

Michigan's reported pushback against its sanctions accuses the NCAA of "grossly overreaching" and "wildly overcharging" the university despite lacking evidence.