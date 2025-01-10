Former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, who quickly became the top overall prospect in 247Sports' Transfer Rankings, committed to Miami via social media Friday afternoon. Beck's decision comes less than 24 hours after he entered the transfer portal.

Though he drew interest from other programs, Beck was quickly tied to the Hurricanes, who have to replace starting quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist Cam Ward. Beck, who boasts a 24-3 record as a starter, threw for 3,485 yards (fourth in the SEC) and 28 touchdowns (second in the SEC) in 13 games this season.

Returning to college makes developmental and financial sense for Beck. Though he was thought of as a potential first-round draft pick, his 2024 season left a lot to be desired (as did Georgia's). Beck threw 12 interceptions (tied with LSU's Garrett Nussmeier for most in the SEC) and suffered a right elbow injury that will keep him out through the early part of 2025. Those setbacks, in conjunction, put a damper on his draft stock. He's outside the top 50 among draft prospects, according to CBS Sports, and it's possible he slips to Day 3.

Of note, Beck never signed a standard representation agreement with a NFL agent, which allows him to come back to school and repair his once sky-high draft stock. Though, the 2026 NFL Draft pool looks far more potentially competitive with Arch Manning in the pool.

Miami aggressively pursued quarterbacks behind the scenes since the postseason began, multiple sources tell CBS Sports' Chris Hummer. That interest ramped up after potential 2025 starter Emory Williams struggled in a 5-for-14, 26-yard, one-interception performance after relieving Ward at halftime of the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

Beck represents a best-case scenario for the Hurricanes. He is a high-caliber transfer like Cam Ward, and he's already produced on the biggest stages. The ceiling at Miami remains high.