Miami coach Mario Cristobal was short on specifics on why Heisman Trophy finalist Cam Ward only played the first half of a Pop-Tarts Bowl loss to Iowa State.

Ward had a big first half for the Hurricanes, throwing for 190 yards and three touchdowns for a slim 31-28 halftime lead. After Ward threw a 4-yard touchdown to Jacolby George late in the first quarter, he passed former Houston quarterback Case Keenum for most passing touchdowns (156) in Division I history. He finished his collegiate career -- which included stops at Incarnate Word and Washington State before Miami -- with 158 passing touchdowns.

Ward never returned in the second half, however, including when Miami was down one point with 51 seconds remaining in the game and a chance to lead a game-winning drive. Iowa State won the game 42-41.

Cristobal declined to explain after the game why Ward only played for a half.

"I think all meetings with players and decisions like that, we make them in private, and we keep them in private," Cristobal said. "So I'll prefer not to answer questions as it relates to that. I know he played his best while he was in there."

It was a big deal that Ward played in the game at all; players of his caliber have opted out of non-College Football Playoff games in recent years. A day before Saturday's Pop-Tarts Bowl, Cristobal praised Ward's decision.

"Nowadays in college football, we are compensated at all levels, right? Coaches, players, administrators -- to do a job," Cristobal said. "And you must finish the job. I think Cam's DNA, his upbringing, everything he's made of and stands for is the right kind of stuff. The stuff you want your team made of."

Ward is expected to be a first-round pick in next year's NFL Draft. He finished his lone season at Miami with 4,313 passing yards, 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting behind Colorado's Travis Hunter (the winner), Boise State's Ashton Jeanty and Oregon's Dillon Gabriel.