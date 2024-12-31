Clemson star quarterback Cade Klubnik will bypass the 2025 NFL Draft and will return to school next season, he announced Monday on social media. Klubnik guided Clemson to the ACC title and an appearance in the College Football Playoff in his second full season as the program's starting quarterback.

"The story isn't over," Klubnik wrote. "See y'all in 2025."

Klubnik figures to be a Heisman Trophy favorite in the preseason. He ranked No. 3 in CBS Sports' way-too-early predictions for the 2025 balloting.

A five-star prospect in the Class of 2022, Klubnik had the best statistical season of his career in 2024, throwing for 3,639 yards and 36 touchdowns to six interceptions. He ran for seven more scores. Klubnik threw for 336 yards and three touchdowns in the Tigers' 38-24 loss to Texas in the first round of the CFP on the road.

Klubnik declined to comment on whether he would declare for the draft or return to school for his senior season ahead of the loss to Texas. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said publicly multiple times he anticipated his quarterback would return for his final season of eligibility in 2025.

Klubnik took over as the starting quarterback late in the 2022 season after former Clemson signal-caller DJ Uiagalelei was benched in the ACC title game. Klubnik entered the 2023 season as the starter and threw for 2,844 yards and 19 touchdowns.

What Klubnik's return means for Clemson

Klubnik returning to school is the latest offseason win for coach Dabo Swinney. Klubnik looked sharp throughout the 2024 season and was a huge reason why the Tigers snuck into the CFP after upsetting SMU in the ACC title game. Klubnik isn't the only impact player returning to Clemson next fall. Star defensive tackle Peter Woods and defensive end TJ Parker each indicated they'd return for their junior season with transfer portal rumors swirling, while breakout freshmen receivers Bryant Wesco Jr. and T.J. Moore will be sophomores.

Klubnik returning to school will provide offensive coordinator Garrett Riley with a veteran signal-caller to run his offense that should help elevate a young (and deep) receiving room. Klubnik also has a chance to boost his draft stock ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. Returning to school is a win-win for all parties.

Other decisions up in the air

Clemson is waiting to see what wide receiver Antonio Williams does. Williams had a bounceback junior season after missing most of his 2023 sophomore campaign with injuries (he was a freshman All-American in 2022). If Williams returns to school, Clemson's wide receiver corps is on the shortlist of college football's best. If he decides to strike while the iron's hot, Clemson at least has Moore and Wesco, plus the return of Tyler Brown, who balled out as a freshman a year ago but was sidelined by injuries for much of this season (a tale very similar to Williams').

Tigers fans are also waiting to see if Swinney makes a business decision in regards to defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin, whose unit squandered an array of front-seven talent in 2024 to rank in the bottom half nationally in rushing defense. The inability to stop Texas on the ground was the latest indictment, and perhaps the final one, on Goodwin. Swinney in prior seasons has moved stealthily when replacing staff members -- he fired Brandon Streeter two offseasons ago had Garrett Riley hired the next day.