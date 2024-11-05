Coastal Carolina didn't exactly get a warm reception when it scored its first road win over Appalachian State at Kidd Brewer Stadium last year. Ahead of that rivalry game this season, the Chanticleers have added a picture of angry Mountaineers fans flipping off the Chanticleers to their athletic facility.

In the first quarter of Coastal Carolina's 27-24 win over Appalachian State last season, wide receiver Jameson Tucker caught a 51-yard touchdown pass from Grayson McCall. As Tucker and former Coastal Carolina wide receiver Jared Brown were celebrating in the end zone, they were greeted by a collection of middle fingers in the stands.

That led to a now iconic photo, which Coastal Carolina has blown up and placed inside the Marrio & Josh Norman Field House, according to The Sun News.

Rixon Lane, the Associate Athletics Director for Media Relations for CCU, said he was unaware of when the picture got installed. However, he did note the two teams have a "pretty intense library."

After falling behind 14-0, the Mountaineers staged a comeback, and they were able to tie the game midway through the fourth quarter. However, a field goal by Chants kicker Kade Hensley delivered a win for his team as time expired.

In the aftermath of the game-winning kick, Appalachian State fans threw beers on the field, one of which was picked up by Coastal Carolina offensive lineman Evan Jumper, who had to get a celebratory taste.

This weekend, that rivalry will be renewed when Coastal Carolina hosts Appalachian State on Thursday night. The Chanticleers are looking to end a three-game losing streak while the Mountaineers are looking for their third consecutive victory.