Clinched: Georgia has locked up a spot in the SEC Title Game for the fourth consecutive year and the seventh time in the last eight seasons.

Scenarios: Texas controls its own destiny in its first SEC season and can secure a spot with a win against No. 15 Texas A&M (the Longhorns are currently favored by 7.5 points). Likewise, three-loss Texas A&M can keep its CFP hopes alive by beating Texas. If it does so, it will make the SEC Championship Game to face Georgia, where it can jump from off the bubble to first-round CFP bye if it takes the Dawgs out.