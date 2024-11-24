Georgia has clinched a spot in the SEC Championship Game after Texas A&M's four-overtime loss against Auburn. The No. 10 Bulldogs sit at 6-2 in SEC play and win enough tiebreakers to officially land a spot after losses by No. 7 Alabama, No. 11 Ole Miss and No. 15 Texas A&M.

The Bulldogs will play the winner of the Lone Star Showdown between Texas and Texas A&M in the SEC Championship Game. The Longhorns would clinch the No. 1 spot in the SEC with a win and 7-1 record, while Texas A&M would similarly reach the title game via tiebreakers with a win at 6-2. The Aggies could have clinched a spot in the title game by beating Auburn, but instead will have to sweat out the result against the Longhorns.

The Bulldogs have lost multiple regular season games for the first time since 2020, but the rest of the conference has similarly struggled post-expansion. Texas is the only team remaining with only a single loss in SEC play. Thirteen of 16 SEC teams have at least three total losses. The Bulldogs host Georgia Tech on Black Friday in their final regular season game. Georgia beat UMass 59-21 in Week 13.

Georgia has reached the SEC Championship in each of the past three seasons, winning the league in 2022. However, the Bulldogs lost in both 2021 and 2023 to Nick Saban's Alabama. In 2021, Georgia made the College Football Playoff field anyway as the No. 4 team and won its first national championship in more than 40 years.

The Aggies could have clinched the bid Saturday night but fell in triple overtime to Auburn. Now Texas A&M, which has two SEC losses plus one to Notre Dame, needs to beat Texas to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive. The Longhorns should be considered safely in the CFP field at 10-1 overall but would need to beat Texas A&M in College Station to set up a rematch vs. Georgia, which it lost to by 15 in Austin in mid-October.