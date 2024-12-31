The first round of the 12-team College Football Playoff didn't feature many thrilling games, but on-campus atmospheres helped set the tone for the new system. It was a clean sweep for the favorites in the first round, as all four home teams picked up key victories.

(5) Texas outlasted (12) Clemson and (6) Penn State pounced on miscues from (11) SMU to run away. (7) Notre Dame beat down (10) Indiana in an anticipated in-state matchup, while (8) Ohio State looked the part of a true national championship contender in an obliteration of (9) Tennessee.

Now, the four winners will travel to historic bowl sites to play against the top four conference champions in the quarterfinals. As the Big Ten champion, (1) Oregon gets priority for the Rose Bowl against (8) Ohio State. (2) Georgia heads to the Sugar Bowl against (7) Notre Dame. (3) Boise State travels to a familiar locale as it vies with (6) Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl, and (4) Arizona State opens its first CFP appearance against (5) Texas.

The winners of the matchups will move onto the semifinals of the College Football Playoff, which will take place at the Orange Bowl (Jan. 9) and Cotton Bowl (Jan. 10). The 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship takes place on Jan. 20, 2025 in Atlanta.

2024-25 College Football Playoff schedule

All times Eastern

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Fiesta Bowl -- (6) Penn State vs. (3) Boise State: 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Ariz.



Wednesday, Jan. 1

Peach Bowl -- (5) Texas vs. (4) Arizona State: 1 p.m. | ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta

1 p.m. | ESPN Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta Rose Bowl -- (8) Ohio State vs. (1) Oregon: 5 p.m. | ESPN

Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, Calif.

5 p.m. | ESPN Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, Calif. Sugar Bowl -- (7) Notre Dame vs. (2) Georgia: 8:45 p.m. | ESPN

Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans

Semifinals

Thursday, Jan. 9

Orange Bowl: 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Fla.

Friday, Jan. 10

Cotton Bowl: 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

National Championship

Monday, Jan. 20

7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta

2024-25 College Football Playoff scores

First round

(7) Notre Dame 27, ( 10) Indiana 17 | Recap

Notre Dame Stadium -- South Bend, Indiana

| Recap Notre Dame Stadium -- South Bend, Indiana (6) Penn State 38, (11) SMU 10 | Recap

Beaver Stadium -- State College, Pennsylvania

Beaver Stadium -- State College, Pennsylvania (5) Texas 38, (12) Clemson 24 | Recap

Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium -- Austin, Texas

Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium -- Austin, Texas (8) Ohio State 42, (9) Tennessee 17 | Recap

Ohio Stadium -- Columbus, Ohio