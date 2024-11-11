Losses for multiple top teams in Week 11 have opened the door for shakeup inside the top 10 and shifting throughout the top 30 as voters react to a weekend of notable results in the new college football rankings. Defeats for teams like Georgia and Miami, which were both inside the top four of the CBS Sports 134 last week, provide opportunity for teams like Texas and Indiana to move up closer to the top spot, which is yet again being held down by Oregon.

Week 11 saw seven of the top 30 teams in the CBS Sports 134 take losses, and while some of those produced bigger adjustments to a voter's ballot, there is a high floor for many of those same teams due to where we are in the season. That's not to say the drops weren't notable, with Georgia falling nine spots to No. 13 after its loss at Ole Miss and Miami sliding eight spots to No. 12 after an upset loss at Georgia Tech. LSU, too, has seen its margin for error gone as the strength of its best win (Ole Miss) has now been eclipsed by its loss count (three) and the Tigers find themselves down nine spots to No. 25.

The moves up on the other side of those games are less dramatic in part due to the congested nature of the top of the rankings. Alabama is back inside the top 10, checking in at No. 9 after thumping LSU and Ole Miss is up six spots to No. 11 in the wake of its rain-soaked victory against Georgia. The shakeup throughout the top 10 also opened the door for Tennessee to move up a couple spots, jumping ahead of Notre Dame in the pecking order to take over the No. 7 spot just behind undefeated BYU.

On the other side of Miami's defeat is an expected move up for Georgia Tech, which made one of the most notable adjustments throughout the top 60. For more on the Yellow Jackets and the other double-digit moves up and down throughout the top half of the rankings, check out the Mover's Report below the top 25 table.

College football experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports contribute ballots each week, which are averaged together for our rankings. You can see the top 25 below and 26-134 on our rankings page.

Rank Team Record Previous 1 Oregon 10-0

1 2 Ohio State 8-1 2 3 Texas 8-1 6 4 Indiana 10-0 5 5 Penn State 8-1 7 6 BYU 9-0 8 7 Tennessee 8-1 10 8 Notre Dame 8-1 9 9 Alabama 7-2 13 10 SMU 8-1 11 11 Ole Miss 8-2 17 12 Miami 9-1 4 13 Georgia 7-2 3 14 Boise State 8-1 12 15 Army 9-0 18 16 Texas A&M 7-2 15 17 Colorado 7-2 22 18 Washington State 8-1 23 19 Clemson 7-2 21 20 Kansas State 7-2 20 21 Iowa State 7-2 14 22 South Carolina 6-3 25 23 Louisville 6-3 24 24 Tulane 8-2 27 25 LSU 6-3 16

Biggest movers

No. 37 Georgia Tech (+14): Voters were going to be drawn to evaluating Georgia Tech's profile after the big win against Miami, and what they found is a team that does represent a Mendoza line of sorts among power conference teams. The worst loss on the Yellow Jackets' 6-4 profile is at Virginia Tech, a game that starting quarterback Haynes King missed due to injury. Meanwhile, every other defeat came to a team with six or more wins -- including two of the top 25 teams in our rankings (Notre Dame, Louisville). Now, prior to the Miami victory, there was not an overwhelming collection of impressive wins, though the victory against Duke, which is now 7-3, may have been the deal-breaker in helping the move up inside the top 40.

No. 36 James Madison (+12): My hunch is that this move has less to do with the specifics of JMU's 38-7 win against Georgia State as much as a bump for still having only two losses at this point in the season. The Dukes also took a tumble in the CBS Sports 134 as both losses came in a three-game span and the team does appear to have course corrected heading into the final weeks of the season.

No. 47 West Virginia (+11): Neal Brown made some changes to his coaching staff heading into a must-win week, and the Mountaineers defense responded with three key turnovers, including one returned for a touchdown, in a 31-24 win at Cincinnati. Now at 5-4, West Virginia's losses are all to teams inside the top 30 of the CBS Sports 134, and beating the Bearcats finally gives the Mountaineers a win over an FBS team with a winning record.

No. 75 Kansas (+11): Adjustments to the rankings outside of the top 75 can sometimes get a little bit tricky, but the voters were bound to have some response for the Jayhawks after handing Iowa State only its second loss of the season. Given their company in the 70s, Kansas may have made a double-digit move up but is clearly still wearing the rankings weight of a five-game losing streak that left the team without an FBS win until Oct. 19.

No. 38 Vanderbilt (-12): A trio of SEC wins, especially the victory against Alabama, remains a great tiebreaker for the Commodores when sorting through teams with multiple losses, but a drop outside of the top 30 was expected as the team now sits at 6-4 on the season after a 21-point home loss to South Carolina.

No. 52 Washington (-12): The Huskies were dominated on Saturday night at Penn State, and the result leaves the Huskies winless outside of the pacific time zone in their first season of Big Ten membership. All four of Washington's conference losses were on the road, and now at 5-5, the best wins on the Huskies' rankings profile are home victories against Michigan (5-5) and USC (4-5).

No. 65 Florida (-15): Competitiveness against Tennessee and Georgia, as well as a thrashing of Kentucky, had kept the floor high for the Gators as the losses were piling up in recent weeks. But after a 49-17 thumping at Texas, the CBS Sports 134 voters have pulled the rug out and now stack Florida up against other middling power conference teams facing challenging roads to bowl eligibility.

