Selection Sunday will put a bow on a fantastic FCS regular season. Before we get there, though, we still have one more Saturday of rivalry games and significant conference matchups to enjoy.

Here are a few of the games on the schedule this weekend:

Harvard-Yale: The Crimson secured their 19th Ivy League title with a win over Penn last week. They can the outright crown with a win over rival Yale in The Game.

Southeast Missouri State-Tennessee State: This game is for the Big South-OVC Association title and an auto bid into the FCS playoffs. Tennessee State coach Eddie George could notch the biggest victory of his coaching career.

Like I've said before, it's a great weekend of college football at the Football Championship Subdivision, which could not only shake up the playoff picture but also the Top 25 as a result.

