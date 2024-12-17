Gators head coach Billy Napier helped guide the Florida football team to wins over LSU, Ole Miss and Florida State to close out the regular season on a three-game winning streak. Now, Florida will play Tulane in the Gasparilla Bowl after a 7-5 season. However, Napier's seat will still be warm in 2025 and the fanbase expected the football program to be in the College Football Playoff discussion when the tournament expanded to 12 teams.

That means Napier will have to work the college football transfer portal hard in the coming weeks to help bolster a Florida football roster that has fallen behind rivals like Georgia and Tennessee. Who will be the top Florida football recruiting targets going forward and how big of a step can the Gators take in 2025? If you want to see the latest Florida football transfer portal news, you should join Swamp247, the 247Sports affiliate that covers the Florida Gators.

The team at Swamp247 is providing on-the-ground updates on every development in the college football transfer portal this offseason, including insights from Graham Hall, Blake Alderman and Jacob Rudner. The unrivaled insider team has vast experience and their finger on the pulse of everything Florida football. The team has the latest Florida recruiting news and the inside scoop on the Florida transfer portal movement. Swamp247 is also home to Alligator Alley, a Gators message board where you can connect with other Florida fans and insiders. And right now, Swamp247 is offering 50% off annual subscriptions*, so now is the time to sign up.

The team at Swamp247 has extensive coverage of the 2024 Florida football transfer portal news. Head to Swamp247 and join now to see the latest updates regarding the building of the 2025 Florida football roster.

Florida football transfer portal news, preview

One clear area of emphasis for Napier during this transfer portal window will be the secondary and one major Florida transfer portal target was already on campus this weekend. Zechariah Poyser helped lead Jacksonville State to the Conference USA championship this season as a redshirt freshman, recording 75 tackles, eight pass break-ups and three interceptions on the season.

Poyser entered the transfer portal on Monday under the assumption that his head coach (Rich Rodriguez) would leave for West Virginia. That came to fruition on Thursday and Poyser has already taken visits to LSU, Auburn and Florida this week alone, so his recruitment is moving quickly.

He has experience playing safety and nickel, which should help him see the field immediately for the Gators and he was also high school teammates with 2025 Florida signee Vernell Brown III. The four-star wide receiver signed with UF earlier this month and will hopefully give the Gators a leg up with Poyser. Get all the latest 2024 Florida football transfer portal updates at Swamp247.

How to get insider information on Florida football

The staff at Swamp247 has all the latest Florida football transfer portal news, including updates on a coveted defensive lineman who is expected to visit Florida soon. See who it is, and get all the VIP transfer portal news, by joining Swamp247.

Who is Florida targeting in the transfer portal, and which coveted defensive lineman can bolster the Gators' defensive front? Visit Swamp247 to see all the latest news, all from a team of reporters with vast experience covering the Gators, and find out.

*Terms: This offer is only available for new members who sign up for a Swamp247 annual subscription. After the first year, subscription will re-bill on an annual basis at the regular rate. 247Sports.com reserves the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time. Please write support@247sports.com with any questions you may have.