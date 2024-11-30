UCF coach Gus Malzahn is resigning from the Knights to become the new offensive coordinator at Florida State, sources confirmed to CBS Sports' John Talty. Malzahn posted a 28-24 record in four seasons with the Knights but had consecutive losing seasons after joining the Big 12.

Malzahn is tasked with repairing a Florida State offense that struggled mightily during a lifeless campaign. The Seminoles finished No. 131 in the nation in total offense and scoring offense, mustering only 15.8 points per game against an ACC schedule one year after going 13-1 with a conference championship.

The Knights were seen as a potential dark horse heading into the Big 12, but they've struggled with quarterback issues. Four different players took major snaps in 2024 as the Knights finished only 2-7 in conference play and 4-8 overall. The record was the worst at UCF since 0-12 in George O'Leary's final season in 2015.

