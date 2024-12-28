USC closed its season on Friday with a dramatic 35-31 win over Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl. The Trojans trailed by as many as 17 points midway through the third quarter and took the lead back for good with eight seconds remaining when quarterback Jayden Maiava found Kyle Ford for a seven-yard touchdown. The win clinched a winning record (7-6) for the Trojans for the third year in a row; it doesn't sound like much, but of Clay Helton's last three full seasons (excluding 2020), USC had just one winning year.

Maiava finished the day by completing 22 of 39 attempts for 295 yards and four touchdowns. Three of Maiava's touchdown passes went to star wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane, who finished with a game-high with seven catches for 127 yards. Maiava also threw three interceptions for the first time in his college career in the comeback win over the Aggies.

Maiava entered the season as USC's backup quarterback behind Miller Moss. Maiava transferred into the program this past offseason from UNLV after originally committing to Georgia shortly after entering the transfer portal. Moss was benched following a loss to Washington and Maiava took over as the starter for the final three games of the regular season against Nebraska, UCLA and Notre Dame.

Around this time last year, Moss stole the spotlight in USC's bowl game. After backing up former Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams during the 2023 season, Moss made his first collegiate start in USC's 42-28 win over Louisville in the Holiday Bowl. Moss tossed six touchdown passes against his future school and won the starting job in fall camp over Maiava.

Since the regular season ended and the transfer portal opened, USC has seen playmakers Zachariah Branch, Duce Robinson and Quinten Joyner depart the program. Moss also entered the transfer portal and committed to Louisville shortly after.

Even with the losses of those players on the offensive side of the ball, there is optimism the offense will still operate at a high level. Lane emerged as a true star this season, and Makai Lemon -- a key member of USC's 2023 recruiting class -- also showed flashes of why he can be a focal point of the offense in 2025.

Then there's Maiava, who should enter as USC's starter next season. The Trojans flipped five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet from his commitment to Texas A&M late in the recruiting cycle, but it will be Maiava's job to lose in fall camp.

Before losing to Notre Dame in its regular-season finale last month, USC was one of six FBS teams to lead every game in the fourth quarter. Five of USC's six losses were by one possession -- a common theme of Riley's tenure at USC.

Friday's win over Texas A&M flipped the script for USC. After being on the wrong side of a handful of agonizing losses this season, the Trojans ended the season on a high note with a comeback win over the Aggies. The blueprint for USC to be successful and compete in the Big Ten starts on the offensive side of the ball with Maiava, Lane and Lemon.

If Friday was a preview of what is to come, the Trojans will be in good hands in what amounts to a must-win season for coach Lincoln Riley in 2025.