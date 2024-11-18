Neither the Kent State Golden Flashes or the Akron Zips will be going bowling this season, but winning an in-state rivalry matchup late in the season could give both a spark and they'll go head-to-head during Tuesday night MACtion. The Zips are 2-8 on the season and 1-5 in the Mid-American Conference while Kent State is 0-10 this year and is last in the MAC standings at 0-6. The Golden Flashes have won four of the last five head-to-head matchups but Akron still holds the 36-28-2 advantage in the all-time series.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Dix Stadium on CBS Sports Network. The Zips are favored by 10 points in the latest Kent State vs. Akron odds and the over/under is 48.5 points. Before entering any Akron vs. Kent State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Kent State vs. Akron spread: Akron -10

Kent State vs. Akron over/under: 48.5 points

Kent State vs. Akron money line: Akron -368, Kent State +283

Why Kent State can cover

In addition to winning four of the last five matchups in this rivalry straight up, the Golden Flashes are 7-2-1 against the spread the last 10 times they've faced the Zips. It's been an undoubtedly tough season for Kent State in 2024, but it did manage to cover the spread last week as 31-point underdogs against Miami (OH).

Kenni Burns' squad is now 1-21 in his two years at the helm of the program, but the Golden Flashes did manage a push as 4-point underdogs last season in a 31-27 loss. Kent State limited Akron to 93.2 yards on the ground in that game and will have a chance to make the Zips one-dimensional again on Tuesday, as they only average 82 yards per game on the ground this season.

Why Akron can cover

It's also been a struggle for Akron, whose only wins in 2024 have come against Colgate and Eastern Michigan. However, the Zips have been competitive, losing by 13 points or fewer in each of their last five outings. They've covered the spread in three of those five contests.

Former NC State and California quarterback Ben Finley has thrown 2,160 yards and 13 touchdowns this season and top receiver Adrian Norton has 38 catches for 724 yards and seven touchdowns. The big-play threat (19.1 yards per reception) could pose major problems for a Kent State defense that is allowing 521.9 yards per game.

