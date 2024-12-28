Michigan running back Kalel Mullings will not play against Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl on New Year's Eve as he prepares for the 2025 NFL Draft, he announced Friday on social media. According to multiple reports, the senior did not travel with Michigan to Tampa.

"To the University of Michigan, the last five years at this University have shaped me into the man I am today," Mullings wrote. "I am proud to be an alumnus of the greatest University in the world. I am excited to announce I am officially declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft."

Mullings had the best season of his college career in 2024, rushing for a team-high 948 yards and 12 touchdowns. Mullings entered the season as the backup behind Donovan Edwards and assumed the role as the Wolverines' cow running back just weeks into the season.

Mullings played linebacker at Michigan during the 2020 and 2021 seasons before transitioning to running back late into the 2022 season. Last season, Mullings rushed for 222 yards and a touchdown while backing up Edwards and former star running back Blake Corum.

The 6-foot-2, 223-pounder does not appear in CBS Sports' ranking of the top 10 draft-eligible running backs for the upcoming draft.

What it means for Michigan

Mullings has exhausted his eligibility, meaning a return wasn't in the cards. The upcoming running back class is loaded with future talent, and Mullings should be one of the top running back prospects available in the draft.

Michigan will enter a crucial second season under coach Sherrone Moore in 2025. The defending national champions struggled this season in the program's first year without former coach Jim Harbaugh, going 7-5. Michigan landed five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 ranked player in the 2025 recruiting cycle by 247Sports. The program also received a commitment from veteran signal-caller Mikey Keene. Finding production at running back without Mullings will be key for success next season.

