Former Princeton wide receiver Tiger Bech, an All-Ivy League performer, was identified as one of the victims of the mass truck attack in New Orleans. Bech is the older brother of Jack Bech, a standout wide receiver at TCU in 2024.

Tiger was taken to a New Orleans hospital with critical injuries from the attack before dying on Wednesday, according to Kim Broussard, the athletic director at St. Thomas More Catholic High School. Bech was 28.

Tiger Bech played high school football at St. Thomas More Catholic High School in Lafayette, Louisiana before earning a scholarship to the Ivy League's Princeton. He twice earned All-Ivy League honors as a return specialist and caught 53 passes for 825 yards and three touchdowns in his career. After graduating from Princeton in 2021, he worked as a trader at Seaport Global, a New York brokerage firm.

The younger Bech started his career at LSU before transferring to TCU for his final two seasons of eligibility. As a senior, Jack posted 62 catches for 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns while earning honorable mention All-America honors from Phil Steele. Bech declared for the 2025 NFL Draft in December.

At least 10 people have died after a man intentionally drove a pickup truck around barricades and into a crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans' French Quarter. The driver was killed by police. The FBI is investigating the incident as a terrorist attack. A University of Georgia student was among the injured victims, according to Georgia president Jere Morehead.

After the truck attack, the Sugar Bowl between (2) Georgia and (7) Notre Dame was pushed 24 hours from Wednesday to Thursday at the Superdome in New Orleans. Security has also been increased at the other CFP games, the Rose Bowl and Peach Bowl, in the wake of the incident.