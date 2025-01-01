In the wake of a New Year's attack on Bourbon Street that resulted in at least 10 deaths, the scheduled Sugar Bowl matchup for Wednesday night has been postponed, New Orleans district attorney Jason Williams told CBS's WWL-TV. The College Football Playoff quarterfinal game between 2-seed Georgia and 7-seed Notre Dame is now scheduled to be played Thursday, Jan. 2 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

"We have been in consultation with ESPN, with the College Football Playoff, with the Southeastern Conference, with the University of Georgia, with Notre Dame, all parties," Sugar Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley said. "And all agree that it's in the best interest of everybody and public safety that we postpone the game for 24 hours.

"Work is fast about to set up a safe and efficient and fun environment for tomorrow night. There will be more details on that in the coming hours."

A 24-hour delay would mean an 8:45 p.m. ET kickoff at Jan. 2.

Anne Kirkpatrick, the New Orleans Police Superintendent, said a man intentionally drove a pickup truck around barricades and into a crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans' French Quarter around 3:15 a.m. local time on Jan. 1 in the waning hours of New Year's Eve celebrations. Officials said 35 people were hospitalized. CBS News reports the driver is dead.

"This man was trying to run over as many people as he could," Kirkpatrick said, according to CBS News, adding that two police officers were hit by gunfire but were in a stable condition.

Parts of Bourbon Street have been closed off from Canal Street to St. Anne, the FBI said.

"There's so much to enjoy about New Orleans... making sure that our routes and the Superdome are safe today for the game," Kirkpatrick said. "We had this tragic event, and we're sorry again to everyone in our community, but we do want you to go about the day, just stay away from Bourbon."

The FBI said Wednesday morning it was investigating the mass-casualty incident as a terrorist act.

While Kirkpatrick earlier in the day had expressed optimism for an on-time kickoff, Louisiana Rep. Troy Carter told CBSSports.com's Brandon Marcello that he believed until the city could deliver "public safety," nothing should be decided about the game.

"The football game is important, it's a major event," Carter said. "People have come from all over the country, but nothing is more important than public safety and making sure that we're protecting the citizens and visitors alike. Until that's ascertained that we can deliver that, it remains an unknown."

Carter said he has been in "constant communication" with the White House, Homeland Security, the mayor's office and local land federal authorities. Carter is a United States House of Representatives member from Louisiana's 2nd Congressional District.

The University of Georgia, which has fans in New Orleans for its football team's Sugar Bowl game against Notre Dame, released its own statement via social media.

"In response to the tragic events that occurred in the early morning hours on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, authorities in the area are asking anyone located in the Bourbon Street, Canal Street and St. Ann Street areas to shelter in place until further guidance is provided from local authorities through media outlets in the area." the statement reads.

Georgia President Jere W. Morehead said a Georgia student was among the injured victims.

At this point, we have learned that a University of Georgia student was critically injured in the attack and is receiving medical treatment. I have spoken to the student's family and shared my concern, support and well wishes on behalf of the entire UGA community. I would like to express my gratitude to all the first responders who moved so quickly to help those affected by this senseless act of violence, as well as to the medical personnel who are caring for the injured.

Cities hosting CFP quarterfinals bolstering security

In light of the early-morning attack in New Orleans, Atlanta police released the following statement regarding heightened security measures ahead of the Peach Bowl (Texas vs. Arizona State):

"We acknowledge the concerns raised following the events earlier this morning in New Orleans, LA. In advance of the Peach Bowl, the Atlanta Police Department had already implemented increased security measures, including the deployment of additional officers. In light of today's development and as an added precaution, specialized units and additional personnel will be further deployed to the Downtown and Midtown areas to ensure the continued safety and security of residents and visitors."

Additionally, officials in Pasadena bolstered security for the Rose Parade and Wednesday afternoon's Rose Bowl to the highest possible levels, they said.