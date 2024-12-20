Seventy years after his father last coached at the school, Bill Belichick will follow in his footsteps by roaming the sidelines at the University of North Carolina. Belichick, who owns eight Super Bowl rings, will coach in college for the first time after signing a five-year contract to be the new North Carolina football coach. Belichick has decades of experience with roster construction at the pro level, but this will be a new venture for him in elevating a UNC football program that's been mired in mediocrity for much of its history.

The Tar Heels have just one double-digit win season since 1998. However, not only does Belichick have to attack the 2024 college football transfer portal and hit the North Carolina football recruiting trail, but he also has to put together a staff. Belichick's arrival has brought unprecedented excitement to what's viewed as a basketball school, so every move that he makes with North Carolina's football roster will be scrutinized.

The InsideCarolina insiders have been breaking news in this search for weeks, and they are providing on-the-ground updates on every development surrounding Belichick and the the future of the UNC football program, including insights from Adam Smith, Evans Rogers and Buck Sanders, who have deep-rooted ties inside and around the UNC community.

And right now, InsideCarolina is offering 50% off annual subscriptions*, so now is the time to sign up.

North Carolina football roster news

While Belichick will have his fingerprints on every aspect of UNC football, his specialty has always been on defense, and he has work to do in that regard. Not only do the Tar Heels rank 91st out of 134 FBS teams in scoring defense, but it's losing its best pass rushers. Lineman Jahvaree Ritzie, who tied for the team lead with 6.5 sacks, is departing, as is linebacker Kaimon Rucker, who is just behind him with six sacks.

Both players have declared for the NFL Draft, but UNC did get a bit of good news with Amare Campbell withdrawing from the portal. He also had 6.5 sacks last year and withdrew after Carolina named Belichick as coach.

The pass rush should get a boost with the Tar Heels landing Melkart Abou-Jaoude from the 2024 college football transfer portal. The Delaware transfer had 6.5 sacks a year ago, earning All-Conference honorable mention honors, and he'll be more than just a one-year rental as he has two years of eligibility remaining.

