The University of Texas was unable to identify or punish a single fan who threw objects onto the field in Texas' Week 8 loss to Georgia, according to a report sent to the SEC in November in which UT reviewed all available video and "other sources of information."

"Despite our best effort, we have not been able to identify the individuals at issue. We will take action if new identifying information comes to light," athletic director Chris Del Conte wrote to the SEC.

The throwing of debris on the field followed a controversial call in the third quarter of Georgia's eventual 30-15 win in Austin. Texas was initially called for defensive pass interference, which negated an interception and a long return that would have provided the Longhorns, down 23-8, a prime scoring opportunity in the moment.

Fans inside Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium immediately started to boo and threw objects, including water bottles, onto the field. After long deliberation -- and a pause to clean the field -- officials eventually overturned the call and gave Texas possession.

The SEC fined Texas $250,000 after the incident and issued a harsh public reprimand.

"The throwing of debris and resulting interruption of play that took place Saturday night cannot be part of any SEC event," commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. "The SEC is assigned responsibility by its membership to enforce its sportsmanship and game management policies and these actions are consistent with that oversight responsibility, including the financial penalty and mandated reviews."