Tulsa is set to fire head coach Kevin Wilson, sources tell CBS Sports/247Sports.

It comes after the Golden Hurricane fell to 3-8 with a 63-30 loss to USF on Saturday. Wilson, who was previously the head coach at Indiana from 2011-16 and the offensive coordinator at Ohio State from 2017-22, was in his second season at Tulsa. He'll finish with a 7-16 overall record. Before the 3-8 start to this year, the Golden Hurricane were 4-8 in Year 1 under Wilson last season.

The Golden Hurricane's best season since joining the AAC came in 2016 under coach Philip Montgomery, a 10-3 season. Tulsa followed that year up with a 2-10 mark in 2017. Montgomery did get Tulsa back to respectability, finishing 6-3 in the shortened 2020 season with a final ranking of No. 24 overall in the College Football Playoff rankings. He was fired after the 2022 season following a 12-13 mark in two following two years.

Tulsa becomes the sixth AAC school to fire its head coach in the last month. ECU, Charlotte, Rice, Temple and FAU had all already fired their head coaches. Its 2025 recruiting class currently has 14 commits and ranks No. 8 in the conference.

2024-25 coaching carousel

School Status Conference Expected Salary Range Ball State Open (Fired Mike Neu) Mid-American Conference ~600,000 Central Michigan Open (Jim McElwain retired) Mid-American Conference ~$1 million Charlotte Open (Fired Biff Poggi) American Athletic $1 million East Carolina Open (Fired Mike Houston) American Athletic $2-3 million Florida Atlantic Open (Fired Tom Herman) American Athletic $1 million Fresno State Interim Coach Mountain West $1-2 million Kennesaw State Open (Fired Brian Bohannon) Conference USA ~$500,000 Rice Open (Fired Mike Bloomgren) American Athletic $1 million Southern Miss Open (Fired Will Hall) Sun Belt <$1 million Temple Open (Fired Stan Drayton) American Athletic $1-2 million Tulsa Open (Fired Kevin Wilson American Athletic <$2 million UMass Open (Fired Don Brown) Independent <$1 million Utah State Interim Coach Mountain West $1-2 million

Last week, CBS Sports spoke to a variety of sources around the sport -- agents, athletic directors and personnel folks -- to gauge the best and worst openings in 2024-25.

There wasn't a consensus for the best job but the leading pick was East Carolina with Fresno State also getting picked as the top option.

East Carolina, which fired Mike Houston last month, is in the American Athletic Conference and has the financial resources to compete within the conference. Of all the open jobs, East Carolina paid its previous head coach the most at nearly $2.5 million. Western Kentucky coach Tyson Helton has been a prominent name in the search.

The clear cut answer for the worst job available, according to the sources CBS Sports polled, was UMass, which fired Don Brown on Monday.