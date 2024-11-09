Miami will try to keep rolling through its 2024 schedule with a road game against Georgia Tech this weekend. The Hurricanes are now ranked No. 4 in the country, and the Yellow Jackets will be trying to pull one of the biggest upsets of the year.

Throughout the entire season, Miami has been one of the most entertaining teams in the country. Last week's 53-31 shootout victory over Duke is just the latest example of that as Cam Ward continued to make his Heisman Trophy case with 400 passing yards, five touchdowns against one interception.

The other side of the ball might have some things to clean up this week because the Miami defense coughed up 325 passing yards to Duke quarterback Maalik Murphy. There's no doubt the Canes can outscore the Yellow Jackets, but they have played with fire in a couple of games already.

Georgia Tech has now lost two straight games, and it has totaled 19 points in those contests. In last week's 21-6 loss to Virginia Tech, quarterbacks Aaron Philo and Zach Pyron combined to complete 21 of 48 passes for 260 yards to go with two interceptions. That's going to have to be much better this weekend. The Yellow Jackets' defense did hold Virginia Tech to 233 yards of offense, so that might be something they can build on as big underdogs.

Where to watch Georgia Tech vs. Miami

When: Saturday, Nov. 9 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, Nov. 9 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field -- Atlanta

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field -- Atlanta TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Georgia Tech vs. Miami spread, odds

Miami is a large 11.5-point road favorite against Georgia Tech, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 63.5 points.

Georgia Tech vs. Miami series history

Miami has won five out of its last eight games against Georgia Tech.