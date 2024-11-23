For much of the season, it looked like Iowa State might be the favorite to win the Big 12, but that has changed drastically in recent weeks. Now, the Cyclones will go to Salt Lake City just hoping to remain in the conference title race.

Iowa State got back into the win column last weekend with a 34-17 victory against Cincinnati, but that was preceded by tough losses to Texas Tech and Kansas. Now a two-loss team in the Big 12, the Cyclones will need some help to get into the conference championship.

In addition to getting that assistance, Iowa State will have to take care of its own business, starting with this game against Utah. The good news for the Cyclones is that they got back on track against the Bearcats. Rocco Becht played well, throwing for 234 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 48 yards and a score.

Becht and the rest of the Iowa State offense shouldn't need too many points to earn a win in Rice-Eccles Stadium. The Utes are averaging 22.3 points per game and haven't score more than 24 since Sept. 14.

One of the reasons for that poor offensive output is shaky quarterback play in the absence of Cam Rising. Isaac Wilson has completed just 54.8% of his throws for 1,436 yards, 10 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Where to watch Utah vs. Iowa State

When: Saturday, Nov. 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Nov. 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium -- Salt Lake City

Rice-Eccles Stadium -- Salt Lake City TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Utah vs. Iowa State spread, odds

Iowa State is a comfortable seven-point favorite against Utah, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 42.5 points.

Utah vs. Iowa State series history