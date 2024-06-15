Drury (hamstring) played second base in a rehab game with Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

This was Drury's fourth rehab game, but he had served as the designated hitter in each of the previous three contests. The veteran infielder is working his way back from a left hamstring injury that has kept him from competing for the Angels since May 8. Drury has gone 5-for-13 with three walks and an RBI in his rehab stint thus far and appears very close to rejoining the big-league club.