Drury went 1-for-2 with two walks and three runs scored in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Athletics.

Drury missed nine straight games due to an illness before appearing off the bench Sunday versus the Tigers. This was his first start since June 21, and he played the full game at second base. The infielder has struggled this year, slashing .175/.246/.237 with one home run, six RBI, 12 runs scored and no stolen bases over 126 plate appearances. Drury will likely occupy a starting role at the keystone going forward, though Luis Guillorme is also in the mix there.