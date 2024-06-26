Daniel will be recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake to start Thursday's game against the Tigers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Other than a one-day stay with the Halos in mid-May in which he didn't make an appearance, Daniel has spent the entire season at Salt Lake, posting an ugly 5.33 ERA but a more promising 82:25 K:BB across 76 innings covering 14 starts. The 27-year-old right-hander appeared in three games out of the Angels bullpen in 2023, allowing three runs with a 9:9 K:BB over 12.1 frames. With Patrick Sandoval (elbow) out for the season and Jose Soriano (abdomen) still on the injured list, Daniel could get a chance to take multiple turns through the rotation.