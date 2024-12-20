Share Video

Atlanta acquired Daniel from the Angels on Friday in exchange for Mitch Farris.

Daniel had been designated for assignment by the Angels but will now join Atlanta's 40-man roster. The 27-year-old posted a 6.23 ERA and 28:6 K:BB over 30.1 innings in 2024 and will likely begin 2025 in the Triple-A Gwinnett rotation.

