Canning said he was dealing with irritation in his right elbow when throwing his slider during Friday's loss to the Athletics, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Canning only managed to get through 3.1 innings during Friday's contest, and his elbow issue may have played a factor in the six earned runs he gave up in that span. The 28-year-old noted that he's not too concerned about his elbow, though it's likely something that the Angels will want to keep an eye on leading up to his next start -- tentatively scheduled to come on Wednesday in Seattle.