Canning did not factor into the decision in a win over the Tigers on Saturday, allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out four.

Canning got himself into trouble out of the gate after giving up singles to two of the first two batters he faced, eventually leading to one run coming home for Detroit in the first. He would find himself in a similar situation in the fourth, surrendering back-to-back singles to open the frame before allowing two more runs to come across. The right-hander still managed to get through six innings for the fifth time in his last six starts, though he's now allowed four earned runs in three of his last four. Canning has also been tagged for at least one home run in four consecutive outings and has posted five or more strikeouts only one time in six starts this month.