Adell went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Tigers on Sunday.

The Angels were down 7-1 heading into the ninth frame before mounting a rally that fell just short. Adell brought the team to within one run with his two-out, two-run blast in the inning. The long ball snapped a 15-game homerless drought for the outfielder, and he had struggled mightily during that stretch, slashing .111/.180/.156. Despite the recent cold stretch, Adell has hung onto a near-everyday role, as he's started in right field in six of the Angels' past seven games.