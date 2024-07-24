Soriano (6-7) got the win over the Mariners on Tuesday, allowing one run on three hits and three walks while striking out five over 7.2 innings.

Soriano faced off against the Mariners for the second time in 10 days and was even better Tuesday night. His only troublesome inning was in the fifth when he allowed a leadoff double followed by a walk but was able to get out of the jam with only one run given up. Tuesday's outing was just the third time this season he's pitched more than seven innings and he's now given up two runs or less in four of his last six starts. The hard-throwing righty lowered his ERA to a 3.51 to compliment a 1.17 WHIP and 77:37 K:BB in 95 innings. He'll aim to pick up his third straight win when he faces the Athletics over the weekend.