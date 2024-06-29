Soriano (abdomen) is expected to start one of the Angels' contests in Oakland during a three-game series that begins July 2, per MLB.com.

Soriano landed on the injured list June 20 with an infection in his abdomen, and the team believes he will be ready to return after the minimum 15-day stay. Since the move to the injured list was retroactive to June 17, that means the right-hander can be activated as soon as July 2. Soriano has been throwing from 120 feet as well as playing long toss in preparation for a return.