Soriano (5-7) allowed one run on five hits and four walks while striking out five over six innings to earn the win Saturday over the Mariners.

Soriano picked up his first win in three starts since he returned from an abdominal infection. While the four walks were his most in his last eight starts, he was able limit the damage and come away with the win in the low-scoring contest. The right-hander is now at a 3.71 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 72:34 K:BB through 87.1 innings over 17 appearances (15 starts) this season. Soriano threw 87 pitches (59 strikes) Saturday and should be clear for a full workload in the second half.