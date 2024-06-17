Pillar is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against the Brewers, Brent Maguire of MLB.com reports.

Pillar will begin Monday's game in the dugout after starting in each of the Angels' last seven games. Pillar is slashing .340/.381/.594 with six home runs and 25 RBI over 106 at-bats with the Halos this season, though he's gone 9-for-40 since June 1. With Pillar on the bench Monday, Willie Calhoun will serve as the designated hitter while Jo Adell starts in right field against Brewers right-hander Carlos Rodriguez.