Rengifo went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Saturday's win over the Tigers.

Rengifo singled in his second trip to the plate before swiping his 21st bag of the season and later coming home to score the Angels' first run of the contest. The third baseman would add another single in the seventh before coming around to score for a second time, giving him his fourth-consecutive multi-hit game as well as his fourth straight game with at least one run scored. Rengifo has really come alive on offense as of late, batting .325 (13-for-40) over his last 10 contests with two homers, four RBI, three stolen bases and nine runs scored. His .317 average on the season puts him at second in the majors behind only Shohei Ohtani.