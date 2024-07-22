Rengifo (wrist) said Monday that he is doing "everything" and could be activated as soon as Tuesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Rengifo resumed baseball activities Friday after being placed on the 10-day injured list July 5 with right wrist inflammation and he now appears to be on the cusp of returning to the lineup. The Angels will launch a three-game series on the road in Seattle on Monday night and it's possible he is activated from the IL prior to the end of the series.