Moore pitched a perfect inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Padres.

Moore was called on for ninth-inning duties since Carlos Estevez had pitched both Monday and Tuesday. The save was Moore's first of the season, and he hadn't even picked up a hold in any of his last nine appearances after taking a blown save May 13 versus the Cardinals. The southpaw has a 5.32 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 23:12 K:BB over 23.2 innings this season, adding eight holds and a 2-2 record. Moore's poor ratios make him a less-than-ideal candidate for ancillary saves, especially as long as he's playing an Angels club that is 24-38 on the year.