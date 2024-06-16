Stefanic will start at second base and bat leadoff in Sunday's game against the Giants, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

The Giants are opening the game with a left-hander (Erik Miller) on the hill, so the right-handed-hitting Stefanic will displace the Angels' usual leadoff man -- the lefty-hitting Nolan Schanuel -- atop the lineup. Stefanic had started in two of the previous three games while batting ninth in the order on both occasions, and he could end up serving as the Angels' preferred option at second base until Brandon Drury (hamstring) returns from the injured list.