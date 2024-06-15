Moniak went 3-for-5 with a triple, two doubles, two RBI and one run scored in Friday's 8-6 win over the Giants.

Moniak supplied a two-run double in the third inning. He's hit safely in his last six games, going 8-for-19 (.421) with five RBI, four walks and two stolen bases in that span. Kevin Pillar has been excellent since joining the Angels in May, but he'd been platooning with Moniak until recently. With Taylor Ward slumping, there's room for Pillar in left field and Moniak in center, though the latter will have to keep hitting to maintain his consistent playing time. Moniak is slashing .192/.241/.282 with two home runs, six doubles, one triple, 14 RBI, 15 runs scored and four steals over 166 plate appearances this season.