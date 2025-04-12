Moniak is starting in center field and batting seventh against the Padres on Saturday.
Moniak was initially left out of the lineup, but he'll end up starting in the outfield due to Tyler Freeman being scratched after injuring his oblique in the batting cage, per Thomas Harding of MLB.com. Moniak has gone 2-for-11 with three runs, three walks and three strikeouts over his last five outings.
More News
-
Rockies' Mickey Moniak: Idle vs. southpaw•
-
Rockies' Mickey Moniak: Exiting lineup Wednesday•
-
Rockies' Mickey Moniak: Settling into large-side platoon•
-
Rockies' Mickey Moniak: Playing time picking up•
-
Rockies' Mickey Moniak: Homers in first PA with Colorado•
-
Rockies' Mickey Moniak: Sitting again Saturday•